XS.com, the global leader in multi-asset brokerage and global markets liquidity services, today announced its partnership with technology provider Centroid Solutions. This collaboration integrates Centroid into XS.com’s liquidity distribution network, expanding access to XS.com’s premium liquidity services for institutional investors and retail brokers worldwide.

XS.com has been at the forefront of multi-asset liquidity provision services since its establishment in 2010. This partnership is testament to its ongoing commitment to providing institutional investors and retail brokers with reliable, robust solutions that meet their needs.

Centroid Solutions is a technology provider that combines real-time analytics, sophisticated risk-management, and advanced connectivity with extensive industry knowledge to improve risk-adjusted performance and strengthen sustainability for brokers.

Through this integration, Centroid’s clients will have seamless access to XS.com’s multi-asset liquidity, which includes Forex, Metals, Energy, Commodities, Indices, & CFD Shares, allowing them to experience the best possible trading environment.

This collaboration aligns with XS.com’s mission to continually enhance its B2B solutions by delivering premium multi-asset liquidity and robust connectivity to institutional investors and retail brokers alike.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com said:

“We look forward to this partnership with Centroid to deliver even greater value and satisfaction to our clients. This collaboration will allow us to extend our reach to a growing number of brokers worldwide while ensuring the highest quality and standards. By combining Centroid’s robust technology with XS.com’s premium liquidity we will be able to provide brokers of all sizes with what they need to grow efficiently.”

Centroid Bridge is a highly regarded liquidity management and order execution engine. It provides an institutional-grade connectivity solution with smart order routing and execution, liquidity management and comprehensive reporting systems for multi-asset platforms. This integration represents a key advancement in XS.com’s mission to enhance liquidity services for brokers and traders worldwide.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome XS.com to the Centroid ecosystem, and excited to add a recognized market leader as a liquidity provider in our growing trading community. By integrating Centroid Bridge, XS.com can now distribute their premium liquidity through our innovative connectivity solutions. We look forward to supporting XS.com as they continue to provide clients with high quality liquidity services.”

Over the years, XS.com has received numerous awards in recognition of its commitment to providing traders, institutional investors, and retail brokers worldwide with access to deep institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. Notable accolades include “Best Institutional Broker", “Best B2B Broker”, “Best Multi Asset Broker”, among others.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a leading capital markets technology provider specializing in multi-asset connectivity, risk management, and execution solutions for financial institutions and broker-dealers. Centroid offers a complete suite of technology solutions and infrastructure that is specifically designed to help financial institutions optimize their business operations, expand their product offering and achieve superior trading performance across markets.