XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, proudly steps into the spotlight as the honored Global partner for the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards, organized by AFAQ Group. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for the 5th and 6th of February in Doha, Qatar, hosted at the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel at The Pearl.

As the prominent Global Multi-Asset Broker, XS.com proudly positions itself as a key advocate for the QFEX event. This reflects the group's dedication to nurturing growth, innovation, and collaborative initiatives within the financial community.

XS.com strategically places itself at the heart of these events, recognizing the significance of being actively involved in shaping the financial landscape in Qatar and beyond.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, conveys his excitement about the partnership, expressing:

"I am thrilled about our role as a key participant and Global Partner at the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards QFEX. This event stands as a pivotal moment to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence within the financial sector. XS.com's booth will serve as a hub for insightful discussions, showcasing our cutting-edge solutions, and connecting with industry professionals. We look forward to engaging with the vibrant financial community in Qatar and contributing to the success of this distinguished event."

Dedicated to fostering a collaborative and informative environment, XS.com is committed to enhancing the overall experience for all QFEX attendees. the multi-award winning broker's presence at the event signifies a commitment to contributing valuable perspectives and fostering meaningful connections within the financial community.

Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:

“In our relentless journey towards transforming the investment industry across the Middle East, we’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the XS.com for once again joining us as our Global Partner. XS.com’s unwavering support as our Global Partner for the forthcoming Qatar Financial Expo & Awards 2024 remains invaluable”.

As XS.com eagerly anticipates its prominent role as a key participant at the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards QFEX, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing innovation within the financial sector. With an array of insightful seminars, engaging discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony on the horizon, XS.com strives to not only showcase its latest advancements in financial technology but also to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange within the financial community. As the countdown to QFEX begins, XS.com is poised to contribute to the event's success and looks forward to engaging and building lasting connections that will shape the future of finance.

Recognizing Qatar's strategic location, XS.com is excited to engage directly with partners and traders. Acknowledging the country's investment landscape as a dynamic and strategic arena for global financial engagement, XS.com sees participation in QFEX as more than a commitment to innovation; it represents a vital opportunity for XS.com to actively contribute to and navigate the flourishing investment opportunities in Qatar. This engagement goes beyond fostering collaboration; it aims to provide insights that have a resonating impact on a global scale.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

