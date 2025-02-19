Abu Dhabi, UAE – XRANGE, the region’s first international multi-domain Training, Testing, and Evaluation (TT&E) facility for defence, aerospace, and commercial applications, operated by REMAYA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, to establish a permanent testing hub for high-altitude, long-endurance UAV trials.

Under the agreement, XRANGE will serve as the primary TT&E facility for Mira Aerospace’s HAPS platform, providing airspace allocation, ground-based trials instrumentation, and trials planning support. ApusNeo HAPS is a solar-powered, high-altitude UAV designed to operate in the Earth’s stratosphere at altitudes of 13 to 20 km, well above conventional air traffic and weather patterns. Acting as a cost-effective alternative to satellites, HAPS platforms provide long-endurance capabilities for communications, surveillance, and environmental monitoring without the complexities of space launches.

The MoU was signed by Haitham Awinat, Chief Executive Officer of REMAYA, and Khaled Al Marzooqi, CEO of Mira Aerospace, during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 that is underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17 to 21 February.

Speaking on the collaboration, Haitham Awinat said: “This cooperation demonstrates XRANGE’s commitment to supporting innovators and disruptors like Mira Aerospace by providing a full suite of state-of-the-art range facilities and services to test and evaluate their solutions, accelerating their time to market.”

Khaled Al Marzooqi, CEO of Mira Aerospace, said: “Establishing a dedicated testing hub in Abu Dhabi is a strategic milestone for Mira Aerospace. XRANGE’s expertise and infrastructure will allow us to conduct rigorous flight trials, optimize performance, and enhance the capabilities of our HAPS platforms."

This agreement builds on successful multi-day trials carried out at XRANGE in mid-2024, where Mira Aerospace’s HAPS platform remained airborne at 50,000 ft for an extended period, showcasing its potential for sustained stratospheric operations.

-Ends-

About XRANGE

Launched in 2023, XRANGE is an international multi-domain training, test, and evaluation facility for defence, aerospace, and commercial applications. XRANGE offers a range of capabilities to support diverse and complex test, evaluation, and training requirements. Together with a team of highly skilled and experienced personnel, it provides a safe, instrumented, and controlled environment for test events and training activities across all domains.

XRANGE is located 100 km south-west of Abu Dhabi City on a highly secure 355 km2 island. It is the first of its kind in the region and a strategic sovereign asset to the UAE – supporting both domestic and international customers. The island offers modular testing capabilities with mobile equipment and infrastructure, mobile telemetry, and instrumentation that allows for detailed and highly secure data gathering, including a secure island-wide communications network for radio frequency (RF) tracking of assets and people.

For more information, visit xrangeuae.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About MIRA AEROSPACE

The global leader in High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) technology, Mira Aerospace offers cutting-edge enterprise solutions for telecommunications, Earth observation and RF sensing use cases to clients across the public and private sector. Based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Mira Aerospace is a subsidiary of Space42. The company utilizes Space42's extensive portfolio of geospatial intelligence and satellite communications technologies to power analytical insights from our unmanned stratospheric flight solutions.