● Submissions open in three categories Spot News, Environment, and Solutions

● Open to photojournalists at all levels, from amateur to professionals

● Entries to be submitted at https://awards.xposure.ae/register/ before October 30

Sharjah: Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure International Photography Festival is here once again to excite aspiring and leading photojournalists with its exuberance and opportunity through the ‘Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award’ (IFPA), presented annually to honour and celebrate photojournalism and raise awareness of its critical role in ensuring how complex stories are told seamlessly.



The IFPA is bestowed on photojournalists with an unwavering commitment to their art and their steadfastness in narrating the tales of our global community. It aims to promote ethical and responsible journalism practices and foster a greater understanding and respect for the vital role journalism plays in society.

The festival has opened entries for its 2024 awards edition to both seasoned and emerging photojournalists who need to send in their applications to https://awards.xposure.ae/register/ before October 30, 2023.

Award categories and prizes

The award categories for submissions are Spot News, which pertains to news journalism that captures stories as they unfold in real-time on the spot of their occurrence; the Environment, which brings to light the most pressing environmental problems and issues the world is dealing with; and Solutions, which celebrates visual journalism deals with difficult issues by developing rapid and effective solutions.

Winners will share a prize pool of over $15,000 dollars. Participants can submit up to three photo essays, each comprising a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 12 images.

The IFPA boasts a panel of four esteemed judges who are internationally recognized as leaders in the photojournalism industry. These seasoned professionals, Aidan Sullivan, Muhammed Muheisen, Maria Mann, and Lars Boering, bring their extensive expertise and years of experience to the judging table, ensuring the highest standards of evaluation and recognition.

Tariq Saeed Allay: Photojournalists inspire us to promote ethical journalism

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said: "As we enter the third edition of the Independent and Freelance Photojournalist Award, we are witnessing remarkable developments in the photography scene worldwide. Photography has evolved into a powerful tool for documenting and conveying key social and political thoughts and ideas, profoundly impacting social, environmental, and political changes and serving as a catalyst for meaningful change.”

"The Independent and Freelance Photojournalist Award recognises the invaluable contributions of those who dedicate themselves to witnessing and documenting reality through the art of photojournalism. This prestigious award serves as a distinguished platform, showcasing the exceptional work of fearless and inspiring visual storytellers to thousands of festival visitors and industry professionals who attend Xposure annually." Allay added.

"We firmly believe that photojournalism plays an essential role in expressing diverse perspectives and shaping public discourse. By honouring and celebrating those within the industry, we strive to elevate the standards of photojournalism and further underscore its significance as a tool for expression and positive transformation, while furthering our mission of promoting ethical and responsible journalism practice," the SGMB Director General concluded.

For more information on the award and how to submit entries, please visit the festival's website at https://awards.xposure.ae/.

