Cairo, Egypt – XPay, a fintech startup providing seamless payment solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Huawei Cloud Services, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. This collaboration reinforces XPay’s position as a driving force in Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem, while leveraging the Huawei Cloud Services cutting-edge technology to enhance digital payment capabilities.

As an official Huawei Cloud Services partner, XPay will focus on increasing market impact and broadening the reach of digital payment services through scalable solutions that meet local and global standards. Together, the two companies with a shared vision, will work towards a 360-degree approach to digital payments, ensuring seamless financial transactions for businesses of all sizes.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelmotteleb, Founder and Managing Partner of XPay, commented, “Being Huawei’s preferred partner in Egypt is a testament to our expertise and leadership in fintech. With Huawei’s advanced cloud capabilities, we will further accelerate our impact and continue delivering seamless, secure digital payment solutions to businesses, all while reinforcing our proven track record of success.”

“Our recent performance demonstrates the trust businesses place in our solutions and scalability. We witnessed a surge in merchants’ number by 75%, resulting in achieving a significant growth in Total Payment Volume (TPV), amounting to 250%, which reflects a remarkable 340% increase in transaction volume, processed with an 83% success rate.” Abdelmotteleb added.

XPay's commitment to increasing its market impact is furthered by its dedication to promoting financial inclusion, which the company views as a fundamental human right. This commitment is reflected in its diverse range of solutions that empower enterprises to access financial services and achieve their business goals.

Regarding this, Ms. Nesrine Samara, Chief Marketing Officer at XPay, said: “XPay's role always extends beyond payment processing to act as a growth partner to its clients, and this was strongly reflected in our 2024 results. We witnessed a 50% increase in end-users which is a clear indication of the rising demand for our payment solutions. Our strategic partnership with Huawei Cloud Services will help us build on this momentum, broadening our market reach and elevating XPay's digital payment services across Egypt.”

Mr. XU Fuqiu JO, CEO of Huawei Cloud Services, commented: “At Huawei, we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization, for a fully connected intelligent world. In Egypt, XPay is the ideal partner to fulfill this vision, especially for the future of digital payments. By integrating our advanced cloud services with XPay’s innovative fintech solutions and expertise, we aim to ensure that our clients in Egypt have access to best-in-class payment solutions.”

XPay offers a diverse range of payment options, with a special focus on innovative solutions like Apple Pay, alongside credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and integrations with leading local payment service providers such as Fawry, Aman, and Valu. Additionally, XPay operates with full regulatory backing, being licensed by Bank Misr and the National Bank of Egypt, as well as collaborating with Crédit Agricole as a strategic partner.

About XPay:

Established in 2018, XPay is a leading fintech startup securing seamless payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Believing financial inclusion is a human right, XPay offers a comprehensive suite of digital payment services to freelancers and enterprises, combining a global perspective with locally-tailored solutions. The company operates under a precise modus operandi focused on building a robust and resilient infrastructure, while supporting the potential of future technological advancements Upholding industry best practices, XPay is DCI PSS compliant, ensuring top-notch security for its customers.