Governments, banks and airlines in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC have turned to Xebia for its renowned software excellence

Company staff, turnover and clients set to double in next 18 months

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading global IT consultancy, Xebia, is expanding in the Middle East against a backdrop of rapid demand in the region, as more and more businesses realise they must undergo a digital transformation or face an uncertain future.

Netherlands-headquartered Xebia has had a presence in the region since opening a Dubai office in 2016. But this year, it has announced ambitious growth plans, backed by an ever-growing client roster.

From just one local client and 14 staff in 2016, the company has experienced tremendous growth in the last six years within the Middle East and Africa region, with more than 300 regional staff and 14 clients spread throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt. Xebia helps forward-thinking companies undergo digital transformation in sectors as diverse as airlines, real estate, government, banking, financial services and insurance.

Shankar Garg, Managing Director MEA, Xebia, says: “We are seeing growing interest in our digital transformation consultancy services and solutions as the region awaken to the incredible possibilities of the hyper-connected world. We have new clients, new services, new staff, and a bold, bright future helping drive the region’s vital shift to more digital services.”

Meeting the growing demand for its suite of services, which includes data and AI, cloud, DevOps, business agility, software development and quality improvement, will see the company team in the region expand to more than 450 people by year-end and to 750 people by the end of 2023.

A key sector driving this rapid growth is banking. Xebia is now working with three of Saudi Arabia’s leading banks.

The roadmap helps banks eliminate paperwork, reduce risk in their core activities, and enables staff to spend less time servicing clients, and in conducting transactions and settlements.

Xebia is long renowned for its coding expertise, with a focus on full stack development, Agile and DevOps expertise. But today, the company is seeing a wave of interest in Low Code – a highly visual, simpler approach to software development that brings cost efficiencies and saves time.

“Using Low Code in our software development endeavours means companies can get bespoke solutions in a fraction of the usual development time, and with better costs – vital elements in the battle to stay ahead in the hyper-fast digital world,” explains Garg, adding that he sees a great deal of interest in Low Code from Saudi Arabian entities keen to leapfrog overly complex legacy software and take advantage of rapid implementation of digital initiatives.

Data storage – especially in the financial services sector – is a substantial regional problem. However, Xebia offers solutions in this area too. Garg says Xebia is seeing a great deal of interest in the number of companies looking to move their data to the cloud.

“This provides a safe, secure and always available remote storage solution,” he explains.

In fact, one of the biggest regional airlines has recently chosen Xebia as a preferred data partner. Through the deal, Xebia will transfer the airline’s data to the cloud via its India-based offshore delivery centre.

From supporting regional governments to helping start-ups gain their first customers, Xebia continues to help companies rapidly evolve to meet the challenges of the digital-first era.

-Ends-

About Xebia

Xebia is a global Full Stack Software Engineering, IT Strategy and Digital consulting company, enabling digital transformation of enterprises using the latest technology and methodologies. They are a 3000+ group of pioneering go-getters and dreamers, spread across the globe with 500+ customers. Xebia experts specialize in Data & AI, Cloud, DevOps, Business Agility, Security, Training & Learning, Software Development, Product Management and Quality Improvement. They promote digital transformation and bring IT solutions to the table.

Xebia services include working from the start to the finish line—analyzing in-depth customer requirements and providing solutions to drive a business. Additionally, they provide cutting-edge tools and training services to bring out the full potential of a business. Xebia has strong presence in USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Nordics, Poland, UK, Middle-East, South Africa, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com