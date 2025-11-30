Dubai, UAE / São Paulo, Brazil: DIFC XDS DATACENTRES (“XDS”) is proud to announce that its project, submitted under the legal entity UAPE Energias Solares Ltda, has been officially listed in the Resultado Preliminar of the FINEP/BNDES Chamada Nordeste, one of Brazil’s most competitive and strategically significant federal industrial-innovation programs.

This milestone places XDS among a select group of companies whose proposals were approved, a major achievement given the extraordinary demand for the program. The call received over R$ 127.8 billion in project submissions, exceeding the initial funding envelope by more than 13 times, highlighting the national scale and competitiveness of the initiative.

A Major Step Toward High-Impact Industrial Development in Brazil

The Chamada Nordeste forms part of Brazil’s Nova Indústria Brasil (NIB) policy, a comprehensive national strategy to accelerate innovation, productivity, and sustainability across key sectors. The program is jointly administered by FINEP (the Brazilian Funding Authority for Studies and Projects), BNDES (Brazilian Development Bank), Banco do Nordeste (BNB), Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, SUDENE, and Consórcio Nordeste.

The approval demonstrates the technical strength, strategic alignment, and economic potential of XDS’s proposal, particularly in the areas of advanced digital infrastructure, sustainable technologies, and next-generation data solutions.

Entering the Next Phase: Joint Support Structuring (PSC)

As part of the next stage, XDS will enter the Plano de Suporte Conjunto (PSC) phase, a high-level federal process designed to structure the ideal package of financial instruments for selected projects. This may include:

Innovation financing

Economic subsidies (grants)

Co-financing mechanisms

Strategic credit lines

Equity participation

This phase also includes detailed technical validation, financial modelling, and alignment with Brazil’s long-term industrial and technological objectives.

Strategic Importance for XDS and Brazil

“This approval represents an important recognition of our vision and capabilities,” said Ghufran Hamid, Founder and CEO of XDS DATACENTRES. “Brazil is one of the world’s most dynamic and promising markets for next-generation digital infrastructure. Being selected by FINEP and BNDES is a strong validation of XDS’s mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance data solutions that accelerate industrial transformation.”

The achievement further strengthens XDS’s international footprint, following major strategic expansions in the United Kingdom, UAE and Saudi Arabia, with innovative projects in immersion-cooled data centres, GPU computing, cloud services, and sustainable industrial technologies.

ABOUT XDS DATACENTRES : XDS DATACENTRES provide next generation facilities offering high density racks, liquid immersion, direct to chip, end to end datacentre migrations, managed services, security & network operations. XDS has been specifically established to meet rising demands of Artificial Intelligence Applications and in addition to provide Data Science, Data Engineering, Virtual Reality, Meta Verse, Augmented Reality, GPU as a Service, Super Computer as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service.

For further information please email info@xdsdatacentres.com