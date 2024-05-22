XD Motion, a global leader in innovative broadcasting, virtual production, and live production technologies, is excited to announce its partnership with Advanced Media Trading LLC (AMT), which will serve as a key new Reseller in the Middle East. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance XD Motion's distribution channels across the region, particularly by leveraging AMT’s strong presence and expertise.

XD Motion and AMT are participating in CABSAT 2024, the premier broadcast, satellite, and digital media event in the Middle East, to kickstart this partnership. The companies will showcase a range of state-of-the-art robotics and automation technologies, emphasizing the ARCAM 20 and the IO.BOT. These innovative solutions are designed to transform the dynamics of camera operation and management in live production and broadcasting environments.

Andrew Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at XD Motion, stated, "Our partnership with AMT is a crucial step in our strategy to enhance our presence in the Middle East. AMT's reputation and expertise in the media technology sector make them an ideal partner to distribute our advanced solutions. We are glad to be showcasing our capabilities at CABSAT 2024, which will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to experience the future of broadcast technology firsthand."

Alaa Al Rantisi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at AMT, commented, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with XD Motion during CABSAT. XD Motion's innovative ARCAM Robotic technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge immersive media solutions to our clients. We are confident that together, we will enhance the event experience for all attendees and showcase the future of media technology.”

This initiative is part of XD Motion's broader strategy to make innovative production technologies accessible in key markets worldwide, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled support and access to the latest advancements in the industry.

For more information, please contact: Andrew Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer Email: commercial@xd-motion.com

About XD Motion: XD Motion specializes in advanced robotic and automation control systems. Known for its commitment to innovation and quality, XD Motion supports broadcasters and content creators globally to push creative boundaries and enhance production capabilities.