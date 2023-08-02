ProGlobal, one of the region’s rapidly growing communications agencies is thrilled to announce its appointment as the official communications partner for Xbox in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As the regional agency for Xbox, ProGlobal will harness its expertise and robust network of trusted partners, to drive impactful communications campaigns that foster deeper connections between Xbox and its fanbase across MENA. Key markets will include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

As Xbox continues to expand its footprint and engage with gamers across the region, ProGlobal takes on a pivotal role in crafting compelling storytelling, managing relations with media and content creators, and executing strategic campaigns to amplify its messaging and offerings.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be entrusted and chosen as Xbox’s communications agency for the region, as it expands our decade-long partnership with Microsoft,” said Ali Sharif, Managing Director at ProGlobal. “The region’s gaming landscape continues to thrive, and Xbox maintains a strong market presence with an incredible array of offerings for its fans. Building upon this success, we are eager to enhance the brand's presence, forge connections with the vibrant gaming community, and deliver unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact.”

For press inquiries, creator requests, and influencer engagements, please reach out to xbox@proglobal.ae

About ProGlobal

ProGlobal’s mission is to harness the power of communication and bring meaningful impact to its customers and communities. Part of the Middle east-based 24 Dimensions investment group, the agency operates across 12 countries and offers services such as public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing, social media management, brand development, creative design, event management, and lead generation. For more information, visit www.proglobal.ae