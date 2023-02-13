Xare allows users to share access to their credit/debit cards with loved ones by creating virtual cards for in-app shopping

Today all online and offline stores are offering great deals and discounts, on online payments, especially during the holiday sale season. Also, a combination of extra discounts, special deals, cashback offers, reward points, and add-on services helps them save a lot of money. However, most of these savings are absent for customers who do not have online, credit, debit cards, or other digital wallets. To make every purchase effortless and customers' life easier Leading Innovative and Portable gadgets brand Portronics, announces its partnership with Xare, a user-generated finance platform offering innovative payment solutions to shoppers.

Now, customers in India can shop for Portronics products directly on the Xare app, using a card that was shared by a trusted friend or family without any hassle. With this partnership, the brand aims to help those customers who don’t have a bank account, credit or debit card, digital wallet, or any other payment instrument.

Talking about the partnership Guneet Singh, COO of, Portronics said “At Portronics, our vision is to make technology accessible, affordable, and inclusive for everyone. As a home-grown brand, we are immensely popular among India’s young consumers who look for differentiated, new-age gadgets. But many of our customers don’t own bank cards or other payment instruments and struggle to pay for their purchases. We are delighted to partner with Xare for improving the shopping experience of our customers who can now shop with ease using a shared card.”

Xare connects the earners and spenders in a family, seamlessly on one platform. It enables the primary cardholder to give other family members access to his or her bank cards securely, instantly, and for free. One doesn’t need to reveal the card details when sharing money with someone on Xare. Instead, they can simply share access to the card by creating a virtual card that can be used for shopping online or offline through UPI.

Commenting on the partnership, Padmini Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Xare said, “We are excited to welcome Portronics to our global community of merchant partners. The brand has made a distinct place for itself in India’s competitive yet dynamic, consumer electronics space. Our association with household names like Portronics helps us put a finger on the pulse of the nation. With this partnership, Xare users in India can enjoy shopping for Portronics products and pay using a shared card - securely, instantly, and for free. This is the future of shopping!”

“Our new feature, Xare anywhere, enables anyone to shop from any website in the world. So, this holiday season, users in any corner of the world can shop for Portronics gadgets and send gifts to their loved ones in India,” she added.

About Xare

On the Xare platform, anyone can create financial instruments to share access to their money with their loved ones, anyone, anytime, and anywhere. The process is seamless, safe, and instant. A person who receives access to money can then shop in-app at thousands of stores locally or globally.

Xare was launched in January 2021 with the purpose to ‘reclaim the soul of banking for everyone’, and the mission to empower the one-third of the world’s population that has an income, to share their financial resources with the two-thirds of the population that does not. Xare has since developed into one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic tech companies and is set to transform how the world sends/shares money across generations, genders, and borders.

Xare is regularly featured in the local and international media, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Financial Times, Arabian Business, Khaleej Times, The Economic Times, and many more. It recently won the award presented by Entrepreneur for the Fastest Growing Startup at the Leaders in Fintech 2021 event in Dubai.