Dubai-UAE, Dubai Gold Souk Extension, Dubai's ultimate destination for exquisite gold and fine jewellery, is set to host an extraordinary activation on 7th and 8th December 2024, featuring the world’s largest gold bar, a Guinness World Record-breaking achievement weighing over 300 kilograms. This unprecedented milestone by Essa Al Falasi’s Emirates Minting Factory underscores Dubai's reputation as a global hub for gold and precious metals.

Visitors to the two-day activation will have the rare opportunity to get up close to this record-breaking gold bar, proudly displayed outside the Emirates Minting Factory shop at the Dubai Gold Souk Extension. They can also commemorate the moment with a photo alongside this extraordinary piece of craftsmanship, making history part of their experience.

This activation celebrates Dubai’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the gold and precious metals industry. Inspired by the previous record-holder, a 250-kilogram gold bar displayed in Japan, the event highlights the critical role of local retailers in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leader in luxury and trade.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness a Guinness World Record achievement up close and celebrate Dubai’s role as the leading destination for gold and jewellery.

About Dubai Gold Souk:

Dubai Gold Souk Extension, part of the Deira Enrichment Project, is a premier destination for gold and jewelry trading, offering a unique blend of heritage and modern retail experiences.

Covering over 1 million square feet, it is home to 295 shops, 250 offices, and 460 residences, providing an ideal space for traders and visitors alike. The Souk enhances economic activity by supporting both local and international brands through a variety of retail shops, workshops, exchange houses and bullion dealers.

With convenient access to public transportation, tax refund services, and a wide selection of gold and jewelry at competitive prices, Dubai Gold Souk continues to attract shoppers seeking both value and quality.

The Deira Enrichment Project has rejuvenated the Emirate’s oldest trading post, revitalizing the historic waterfront district with optimized urban planning. Deira Enrichment Project houses hundreds of retail outlets, including jewelry stores, perfumeries, clothing retailers, and restaurants, along with five hotels serving residents and tourists, making it a vibrant community hub.