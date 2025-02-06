The world’s highest residence, an ultra-exclusive 21,000 sq. ft. duplex penthouse in the Burj Khalifa, is now on the market for $51 million. Listed exclusively by Invest Dubai Real Estate, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity represents the pinnacle of luxury living, boasting unmatched panoramic views, architectural grandeur, and an address that defines global prominence.

Living at the top. The highest residence, in the tallest tower in the world. Over 1,300 feet above the city, this one-of-a-kind full-floor duplex in the Burj Khalifa offers unrivalled 360-degree views of Dubai, the Arabian Gulf, and the vast desert beyond. Spanning 14,000 square feet on the main level and 7,000 square feet on the upper level, it is the largest residence in Downtown Dubai, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a private swimming pool, and the only private lift in the tower.

It comes as a shell-and-core unit and provides a blank canvas for buyers to craft a bespoke masterpiece, with ample space for grand entertaining areas, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and custom amenities tailored to their vision.

As the exclusive listing agent, Invest Dubai Real Estate specialises in off-market properties and serves an elite clientele of global investors, royalty, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm has built a reputation for securing the rarest and most coveted properties, making this penthouse a prime offering for discerning buyers seeking an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

“This penthouse is a testament to exceptional luxury and architectural excellence, offering an extraordinary living experience in one of the world’s most iconic buildings,” said Asad Khan, Founder and CEO of Invest Dubai Real Estate. “To own a residence in the Burj Khalifa is not merely about having a home; it’s about becoming part of history itself.”

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to attract global investors, with demand for ultra-premium properties soaring due to wealth migration, tax advantages, and a booming high-net-worth population.

This penthouse is more than just a residence—it offers a blend of privacy, security, and world-class amenities, including access to an exclusive lounge, fitness centre, Japanese gardens, spa, fine dining, and dedicated 24-hour concierge services, all within one of the most prestigious addresses in the world.

While record-breaking properties exist worldwide, the Burj Khalifa penthouse stands apart due to its unmatched height and iconic location—an architectural wonder and a globally recognized landmark.

All these factors combined make the Burj Khalifa penthouse a highly coveted property, and the $51 million price tag reflects the extraordinary combination of location, luxury, exclusivity, and investment potential.

