Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving artificial intelligence-powered transformation across industries, and Halliburton, a leading provider of services and products to the energy industry, have joined with ADNOC to successfully launch an AI-enabled Autonomous Well Control solution, RoboWell, across the energy giant’s North East Bab (NEB) asset in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The project, which is the first ever AI-supported Advanced Process Control (APC) solution for gas lifted wells, enables autonomous wells that can self-adjust to maximize production within specified operating conditions. The RoboWell system utilizes real time data to continuously react to changing oil field dynamics, to optimize production processes, as well as ensure operation within safety parameters to minimize well instability and reduce the risk of stoppages or other incidents.

The RoboWell solution which was initiated by ADNOC in line with the company’s vision of digitalizing the energy industry’s development and production operations, making them more efficient, safer, and sustainable.

RoboWell was implemented in ADNOC’s Onshore NEB asset, including both natural flow and gas lifted wells. Halliburton and AIQ worked closely with ADNOC to develop sophisticated models and generate the cloud-based AI algorithms that govern the autonomous process controls. AIQ managed the integration of the AI models with the real-time data pipeline from the APC solution to enable dynamic response to changes in the operating environment.

AIQ also developed an interactive visualization dashboard for operators and production engineers, including real-time guidance, which will support learning and knowledge transfer on gas lift well operations.

“The UAE has been at the forefront of adopting and developing cutting-edge technologies that can be real drivers of impact and sustainability. We are extremely proud to have worked alongside Halliburton to provide advanced AI solutions to automate complex operating procedures in a dynamic environment. The development of this solution will support ADNOC in optimizing its operations and setting new precedents across the industry,” said Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ.

“As the industry focuses on applying AI/ML to improve production and reservoir outcomes at scale, we have innovated by leveraging the skills of AIQ, and ADNOC’s ambitions, for new operating models.” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “Linking production operations in the field to reservoir management in the cloud with AIQ helps accelerate ADNOC’s digital journey and lower their total cost of ownership.”

The RoboWell solution will automate specific tasks, enabling a faster response that will help ADNOC maintain well flow rates within desired operating envelopes through real time optimization of gas injection rates. ADNOC will benefit from the ability to quickly and safely implement new product scenarios. The solution also increases productivity of the ADNOC workforce by relieving them from unnecessary workloads and non-core tasks.

The initial results of the scale up project led to a 30% reduction in gas lift consumption, spearheading efficiency and a 50% reduction in well movements. The advanced RoboWell solution is now set to be deployed across hundreds of ADNOC’s production wells in the next stage.

