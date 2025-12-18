NAIROBI, KENYA – In an era where uncertainty has become a defining feature of global commerce, EIRS is redefining how businesses across Africa and the Middle East navigate risk by combining data-led intelligence, strong alliances, and deep regional expertise, enabling companies to trade with greater confidence and resilience across emerging markets.

With heightened cross-border trade within Africa and between the Middle East and global markets, risk analysts cite ballooning demand for insurance solutions that move beyond traditional risk transfer.

“Businesses today require protection that is simplified, digital, and intuitive, while remaining grounded in a nuanced understanding of local political and economic realities,” noted Christine Gikunda, principal officer, EIRS (Pty) Limited - Kenya. “EIRS’ approach reflects this shift, positioning insurance as a strategic enabler of growth rather than a reactive safeguard.”

Opportunities and challenges

According to the Deloitte Africa Insurance Outlook report, the East African insurance sector is showing resilience and growth despite microeconomic and geopolitical challenges. In 2022, for instance, the insurance penetration rate in the region was 1.4 percent, with Kenya leading at 2.14 percent, while Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia recorded 0.62, 0.74, and 0.3 percent, respectively, representing both growth potential and challenges.

With regulatory evolution, climate-related disruptions, and geopolitical tensions largely expected to introduce challenges, industry analysts remain optimistic that the year ahead points towards sustained momentum in trade credit and political risk solutions. Expanding regional trade frameworks, increased foreign investment, and the diversification of supply chains are also creating new opportunities, even with the upcoming election cycles, especially in the East African region.

According to EIRS risk experts, leveraging advanced data-driven insights and strong alliances with global insurers and reinsurers to deliver sharper risk assessments and faster decision-making remains crucial, especially for complex cross-border transactions.

At EIRS, we understand that effective risk management in Africa and the Middle East requires more than just traditional insurance products - it demands deep local knowledge combined with cutting-edge analytics," said Abhishek Jain, CEO at EIRS. "Our data-driven approach, coupled with our extensive network of regional partnerships, allows us to identify emerging risks before they materialize and provide our clients with the intelligence they need to make informed decisions in these dynamic markets."

Looking ahead, EIRS, which recently received regional recognition for Insurance Premium Financing Sales - Gold Category, at the annual 2025 Johari Awards by NCBA Bank, foresees a longer-term transformation underway in the role of insurance across Africa and the Middle East. With access to finance, economic security, and cross-border collaboration becoming increasingly interconnected, insurance is evolving into a critical pillar of sustainable development. Protecting receivables, securing cash flow, and mitigating political risk are no longer optional; they are foundational to long-term competitiveness.

About EIRSEIRS, a subsidiary of ETG, is a global risk advisory and (re-)insurance broking firm dedicated to delivering holistic, data-driven risk solutions tailored for emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 2019 and operating across 11 African markets with strategic hubs in Dubai and London, EIRS combines deep regional insights with global insurance expertise. Its customer-centric offerings span traditional insurable risks (agriculture, aviation, marine & cargo, construction & engineering, hospitality, trade credit and more) as well as non-insurable risks such as supply-chain disruptions, credit volatility, market fluctuations, cyber exposure, and regulatory risk. Through its risk modelling approach, EIRS helps SMEs and enterprises navigate increasingly complex business environments with confidence, resilience and agility.

Press Contacts:

Marevak Consulting

Patrick Karanjah – patrick.karanjah@marevak-consulting.com

info@marevak.com