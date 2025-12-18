Abu Dhabi, UAE – DAS Holding, and Zeroe have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate the Group’s sustainability ambitions and strengthen its position as a leader in responsible business across the UAE and wider region. The collaboration spans Tawasul Transport, Emirates International Facility Management, and Citiscape, with an additional entity to join in the next phase. This partnership builds on the meaningful progress DAS Holding has already made in sustainability and represents the next step in scaling its capabilities through modern, data-driven infrastructure.

Together, DAS Holding and Zeroe are advancing a unified, Group-wide greenhouse gas baseline that reflects the full scope of DAS Holding’s operational footprint. This includes mapping organizational and operational boundaries, cataloguing assets and locations, and enhancing data collection processes to support a consistent, sophisticated sustainability reporting system. The program strengthens the foundation DAS Holding has already established, preparing the Group to meet rising regulatory expectations and expanding stakeholder demand for transparency.

“We are continually investing in the systems and capabilities that will support our long-term sustainability vision. Partnering with Zeroe enhances the work our teams have already been driving across the Group and enables us to unify our emissions reporting in a way that is structured, transparent, and aligned with global best practices,” said Dr. Charbel Abi Akl, Chief Sustainability Officer of DAS Holding.

Progress to Date

The first phase of the partnership focuses on delivering a harmonized Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions baseline across participating entities, aligned with international best practice. Workstreams are underway to bring existing efforts into a single, comparable structure that supports clear visibility across diverse business units. This unified baseline will reinforce reporting to regulators, investors, and customers, and will help inform the next stage of DAS Holding’s long-term decarbonization planning.

The next phase will expand into priority Scope 3 categories, strengthening DAS Holding’s broader value chain visibility and further enhancing its forward-looking sustainability strategy.

“DAS Holding is a significant organization with a diverse operational footprint, and their commitment to building a strong sustainability foundation sets an important example for the region. Our work together has already created real structure and clarity around emissions data, and this partnership strengthens the Group’s ability to report consistently across entities while preparing for the next stage of their sustainability ambitions,” said Farouk Jivani, CEO of Zeroe.

About DAS Holding

DAS Holding is a leading Abu Dhabi-based Investment Group with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, financial services, facilities management, transportation, retail, hospitality, healthcare, specialized services and industrial sectors. The Group continues to advance its sustainability strategy and reinforce its leadership through investments in modern systems and practices that support responsible, innovative growth.

About Zeroe

Zeroe is intelligent sustainability infrastructure: a structured workflow platform built to solve the sustainability data problem. Zeroe enables organizations across the Middle East and Southeast Asia to measure, report, and reduce carbon emissions, and to complete broader ESG disclosures and sustainability reporting aligned to major frameworks and standards. Powered by AI for data cleaning, categorization, and emissions math, Zeroe integrates with existing systems, preserves operational and cost-structure detail, and delivers audit-ready outputs.