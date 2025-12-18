Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it plans to accelerate enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise using Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal models. Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will empower customers to harness the full potential of Gemini Enterprise to drive measurable outcomes through responsible, human-centered AI.

The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s extensive implementation experience, AI-first engineering talent, and proven Orion framework with Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities to help organizations design, deploy, and scale next-generation Agentic AI solutions. Gemini Enterprise will also enable the creation of specialized AI agents, embed governance and safety guardrails, and integrate them seamlessly with Google Cloud’s ecosystem, including Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Google BigQuery, and advanced data-to-AI pipelines.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As enterprises evolve from AI experimentation to AI-driven business transformation, they require secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready intelligence that can operate across diverse business environments. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise, we are equipping organizations to embed AI into core operations with confidence, enabling intelligent, connected, and secure ecosystems powered by next-generation Agentic AI.”

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Tech Mahindra brings strong implementation credentials aligned with its “AI Delivered Right” strategy. The AI adoption strategy emphasizes four key pillars, including Transformation Delivered, Productivity Delivered, Innovation Delivered, and Assurance Delivered, ensuring AI is embedded into enterprise processes with trust, governance, and business-aligned impact.

Victor Morales, Vice President, Global Systems Integrator Partnerships at Google Cloud, said, “Agentic AI offers a powerful opportunity to reshape business models and unlock greater efficiency across every enterprise. By combining their deep industry expertise with Google Cloud’s leading AI solutions, Tech Mahindra helps businesses meet this opportunity and deploy powerful solutions to solve complex business challenges.”

Tech Mahindra has further strengthened its capabilities through dedicated Centers of Excellence, a portfolio of ready-to-deploy Agentic AI solutions, and a certified talent pool skilled in Google Cloud AI technologies. Together, the organizations will enable enterprises to move confidently toward an Agentic AI-powered future, where connected, reasoning agents deliver business outcomes with speed, precision, and purpose.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 152,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

