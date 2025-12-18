Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Huawei today announced a new addition to its expanding wearable app ecosystem in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Sahm Capital smartwatch trading app. The collaboration underscores Huawei’s ongoing commitment to enriching its all-scenario ecosystem and enhancing the digital lifestyle of consumers across the Kingdom.



The Sahm Capital app brings real-time market updates, instant notifications, and quick portfolio insights directly to Huawei wearable devices, offering users a seamless and convenient way to stay connected to financial markets. The introduction of this app reflects Huawei’s strategy to continuously expand the capabilities of its wearables and offer locally relevant, smart services that empower users in their daily lives.



Huawei’s ecosystem has seen significant growth across the GCC, driven by rising adoption of wearables, smart devices, and cross-platform services. This latest integration with Sahm Capital strengthens Huawei’s efforts to build a more comprehensive and localized digital experience for consumers in Saudi Arabia.



William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation at Huawei, said: “The launch of the Sahm Capital smartwatch app marks another milestone in our commitment to offering innovative and locally tailored services that enhance the Huawei ecosystem. By expanding the financial capabilities available on our wearables, we continue to empower consumers with smarter, more connected experiences that support their evolving digital lifestyles. We remain dedicated to partnering with leading organizations to advance the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”



Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, added: “Our collaboration with Huawei brings a new level of convenience to investors in Saudi Arabia. Extending Sahm to Huawei smartwatches aligns with our commitment to deliver intuitive and empowering tools that help users make timely, informed decisions. Integrating with one of the region’s leading technology ecosystems further strengthens our role in advancing the Kingdom’s fintech landscape in line with Vision 2030.”

Key Features of the Sahm Smartwatch App on Huawei Wearables

Real-time market movement updates

Instant alerts and notifications for timely investment decisions

Quick access to portfolio performance insights

Optimized interface designed for Huawei wearable screens

This launch forms part of Huawei’s wider effort to collaborate with industry-leading partners and expand the range of smart, connected services available across its ecosystem. As wearables play an increasingly important role in consumers’ digital and financial interactions, Huawei will continue working with local and regional partners to deliver innovative experiences tailored to the needs of users in Saudi Arabia.

To learn more about Huawei’s ecosystem, visit: consumer.huawei.com

To learn more about Sahm Capital, visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com

About Huawei

Huawei Consumer Business Group is the leader of the all-scenario AI life, covering smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices, and cloud-based services. Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the benefits of innovation with people around the world. The company’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital -سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com