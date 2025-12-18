LIMASSOL, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- iFOREX, a leading global fintech company operating a proprietary electronic trading platform, has expanded its offering to include CFDs on Saudi Arabian and South Korean shares.

iFOREX clients can now trade CFDs on a broad range of leading Saudi stocks, featuring shares from 13 companies across diverse sectors, such as energy, technology, and finance – all listed on the Saudi Exchange. In addition, clients have access to top South Korean shares, further expanding their market reach. This expansion significantly enhances diversification and exposure to some of the Middle East’s and Asia’s most dynamic markets, all with the efficiency and flexibility of CFD trading. Another benefit of this expansion is that clients can trade Saudi stocks on Sundays, a day when most other major stock markets around the world are closed, as the Saudi Exchange operates from Sunday to Thursday.

This launch coincides with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment and liberalise its $2.6 trillion stock market. Recent regulatory developments signal significant changes, including the potential removal or gradual lifting of the current 49% cap on international investor ownership – expected to be finalised during 2026.

iFOREX now operates across 159 countries, offering its traders access to over 870 financial instruments, including FX, commodities such as Gold, Silver, Crude and WTI Oil, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin – all with no commission and tight spreads.

Itai Sadeh, CEO of iFOREX, commented: “As part of iFOREX’s ongoing commitment to global expansion and technological innovation, we are proud to offer CFDs on leading shares from both Saudi Arabia and South Korea - two of the world’s most dynamic and fast-evolving markets. This expansion reflects not only the growing economic opportunities between these regions but also anticipates important regulatory changes, particularly in Saudi Arabia, that will further open these markets to international investors. By providing leveraged access to these high-potential shares, we empower our global client-base to diversify their portfolios and capitalise on emerging global trends.”

About iFOREX:

iFOREX is one of the largest brokers in the financial services industry and an award-winning leader in forex trading. Founded in 1996, the company operates a proprietary online and mobile trading platform, enabling retail clients to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across a wide array of over 870 financial instruments.

iFOREX combines advanced technology and superb customer service to meet modern traders' evolving needs. We offer free training, support, and educational resources to help clients navigate global markets and enhance their trading skills, underscoring our mission to empower traders with the knowledge and tools for success.

iFOREX Europe is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 143/11 and provides services throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) (with the exception of Belgium) in reliance on ‘‘passports’’ granted in accordance with MiFID. The Group also has relevant regulatory authorisations from the Financial Services Commission in the BVI under license number SIBA/L/13/1060.

Find out more here: iFOREX Website

