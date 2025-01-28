Best-in-class connectivity and analytics keep airports running smoothly and securely during busy travel season

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, announced that in 2024, airports worldwide leveraged Extreme’s innovative solutions to enhance traveler experiences, optimize operations and meet the demands of a record-breaking year for air travel. According to the TSA, it screened 904 million passengers in 2024, a more than five percent increase over 2023.

Leading airports, including Charles de Gaulle Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport, Ottawa International Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Sharjah International Airport in UAE, rely on Extreme to deliver secure and seamless experiences for passengers and provide connectivity and analytics solutions to help airports and airlines operate more efficiently.

Extreme Wi-Fi, Analytics, Fabric and switching play a critical role in airport operations by enabling efficient flight management, smoother coordination among staff and overall improved operations for things such as ticketing, retail kiosks, flight boards and security cameras and baggage tracking. With Extreme Wi-Fi and Analytics, airlines and airports can gain better visibility into foot traffic and dwell times, identify passenger retail preferences and better allocate staffing during peak travel times. Additionally, with Extreme Fabric, the most secure enterprise campus fabric solution, airports gain a fast, efficient and secure network that handles large data traffic and separates passenger Wi-Fi from critical operations like staff communications.

Customer Highlights:

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) relies on Extreme Fabric to unify operations across Las Vegas’ primary commercial airport and its two smaller general aviation airports, dramatically streamlining the IT team’s workload. The network supports guest Wi-Fi as well as digital amenities like luggage tag tracking and airline kiosk services, and Fabric enables the IT team to easily extend connectivity as needed for maintenance tasks to deliver a seamless passenger experience.



relies on Extreme Fabric to unify operations across Las Vegas’ primary commercial airport and its two smaller general aviation airports, dramatically streamlining the IT team’s workload. The network supports guest Wi-Fi as well as digital amenities like luggage tag tracking and airline kiosk services, and Fabric enables the IT team to easily extend connectivity as needed for maintenance tasks to deliver a seamless passenger experience. Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) and Paris-Orly (ORY) are the two largest airports in France, both managed by Groupe ADP. Deployed in partnership with SPIE ICS, the airports rely on Extreme solutions - including Fabric, ExtremeCloud™ IQ and Universal hardware - for simplified daily operations, seamless connectivity for passengers and airline staff and easy management of thousands of connected devices like handheld ticket scanners, ID verification systems and other devices necessary for an uninterrupted travel experience. The airports recently completed a network refresh with Extreme, replacing outdated switches across 700 technical locations without any interruption to 24/7 airport operations. The new network infrastructure has increased bandwidth by 10 to 25 times and enabled the airports to standardize technical processes, significantly improving both network performance and energy efficiency.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) deployed Extreme for core routing services as well as secure automation via Extreme Fabric and switching. PHL is a large airport that is upgrading its terminals and technology, meaning the network team must be agile enough to support construction projects in addition to daily operations for 17,000 employees and 30 million passengers annually.

Executive Perspectives:

Nicolas Apchie, Head of Infrastructure and IT Operations, Groupe ADP

“With Extreme solutions, we’re automating more and more tasks and empowering teams working onsite. Today, we have thousands of devices permanently connected, and the automation tools we’re starting to implement with Extreme are making our day-to-day operations much easier. The partnership [with SPIE ICS and Extreme Networks] worked extremely well, with the two teams available non-stop to provide us with a new, modern infrastructure.”

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks

“Airports strive to offer every passenger a seamless, safe experience, with reliable connectivity at the heart of it all—powering everything from ticketing and baggage tracking to essential systems like kiosks, mobile apps and digital signage. Secure, intelligent cloud-managed networks are key to enabling airports to deliver first-class service, even in the most challenging environments."