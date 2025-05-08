The collaboration will give students the chance to shape real projects while learning how to balance heritage, function, and design in a living urban context

Al Ismaelia aims to expand similar initiatives across Egypt’s public and private universities to raise the bar for adaptive reuse and cultural preservation

Cairo, Egypt: Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment and Coventry University Cairo Branch at The Knowledge Hub Universities (TKH) launched a landmark collaboration to connect academic learning with real-world urban development. This collaboration will give students direct opportunities to contribute to Downtown Cairo’s revitalization while raising the standard of architectural education in Egypt.



Unveiled during a media roundtable at Consoleya, the partnership connects academic training with practical work on the ground. It covers architecture, interior design, product and graphic design, digital media, and film production, namely disciplines that all play a role in how cities function, feel, and evolve.



Preparing students for the reality of working in cities like Cairo

The partnership opens the door for students to work on Al Ismaelia’s Downtown sites, take part in research that addresses actual development challenges, and explore what it means to design for a city with layers of history and constant evolution.



“Education doesn’t stop in the classroom. Downtown Cairo, with its historic architecture and layered urban character, offers an unparalleled setting for applied learning,” said Philopateer Dimitri, Deputy CEO of Al Ismaelia. “What we’re trying to do is simple: bring students into the field, let them work on real challenges, and help them understand how buildings, branding, and spaces affect everyday life. At the same time, we’re supporting their growth as professionals.”



Over the past decade, Al Ismaelia has been at the forefront of efforts to revive Downtown, leading pioneering projects in adaptive reuse, sustainable renovation, and heritage preservation. By breathing new life into neglected spaces while preserving their original spirit, Al Ismaelia has set a model for urban regeneration that balances modern needs with cultural legacy.



The partnership with Coventry University Cairo Branch builds on this foundation, giving students direct access to one of Egypt’s most dynamic and historically significant neighbourhoods as a living laboratory for their designs, research, and creative work.



As part of the agreement, Al Ismaelia will offer internship placements, host student exhibitions, and integrate student projects into ongoing urban development efforts. Some of the student work will focus on redesigning spaces, rethinking how people move through Downtown, and creating visual identities for the area that reflect its heritage while supporting its immense future potential.



A university approach that goes beyond theory

For Coventry University, this partnership is part of a larger effort to make its programs more grounded in practice. Students will have the opportunity to contribute to research on adaptive reuse, sustainable real estate, and branding for public spaces - topics that are particularly relevant to a city like Cairo, where new development often overlaps with heritage buildings.



“Part of our mission is to ensure students learn concepts, but more importantly, apply them,” said Prof. Dr. Yasser Sakr, the President of The Knowledge Hub Universities, the hosting campus of Coventry University Egypt’s branch. He added, “Partnering with Al Ismaelia was a natural choice for us. Few companies in Egypt have demonstrated the same level of care, expertise, and long-term commitment to sustainable urban development. This approach offers our students a rare opportunity: to learn from a living example of how heritage, modern design, and community needs can come together successfully. This partnership allows our students to see their work take shape in the real world, and to understand the weight of designing in a city like Cairo.”



Part of a wider ambition

This isn’t a one-off: Al Ismaelia plans to grow these types of collaborations across Egypt’s public and private universities to support students and raise the standard of architectural thinking and implementation in the country.



“There’s an opportunity here to rethink how we build,” added Dimitri. “We want to work with students who are curious, capable, and eager to get involved, and we want to show them that Egypt’s cities are places that need thoughtful design and solid execution.”