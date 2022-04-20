DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, today continued the expansion of its partnership base by bringing on board ProGlobal – one of UAE’s fastest growing communications agencies.

“Our organization is committed to building a trusted, collaborative partnership of independent PR and communications agencies that pursue the highest level of excellence, as we expand our global expertise and footprint,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, Worldcom Public Relations Group. “ProGlobal has an extraordinary track record in the region and has made a major messaging impact among both B2B and B2C communities on behalf of some of the world’s biggest brands. The firm’s proven talent for timely innovation is a welcome addition to our rapidly growing roster of partners.”

ProGlobal’s addition to Worldcom’s group of partners is part of a rigorous, ongoing recruitment and vetting campaign designed to bolster trust and collaboration across the international media and communications industry – a mission that has defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. ProGlobal joins a strong group of global partners, each of which openly shares knowledge and best practices, utilizes the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborates on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of each partner, client, or prospect.

“Our partnership with Worldcom is a major milestone in our growth journey and mission to deliver meaningful impact to our customers and communities,” said Ali Sharif, Managing Director for ProGlobal.

“We take pride in empowering our clients through a mix of communication tools and multi-channel campaigns. And yet we feel there is always more to learn, and more to do. Leveraging the power of Worldcom’s network and the wealth of knowledge within its partner ecosystem – we look forward to expanding our capabilities to better serve our clients across the world.”

Part of the Middle East-based 24 Dimensions investment group, ProGlobal operates across 12 countries and six verticals, tackling the gamut of modern communications challenges. The firm offers services such as public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing, social media management, brand development, creative design, event management, and lead generation – never hesitant to step into new arenas and set new standards that match the times.

-Ends-

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

Connect with Worldcom PR Group on Facebook and LinkedIn

Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com

Contacts

Media contact:

Todd Lynch

toddlynch@worldcomgroup.com

About Proglobal

ProGlobal’s mission is to harness the power of communication and bring meaningful impact to its customers and communities. Part of the Middle east-based 24 Dimensions investment group, the agency operates across 12 countries and offers services such as public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing, social media management, brand development, creative design, event management, and lead generation.

Media contact:

Press@proglobal.ae