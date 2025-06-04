Sharjah: An inspiring chapter for women-led startups in Sharjah has concluded with the grand finale of the ‘Pearl Quest’ competition. This initiative, proudly organised by the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) awarded a total of AED 55,000 in prizes to its outstanding winners.

The competition provided an exclusive platform for eight exceptional female entrepreneurs to captivate a distinguished panel of judges and pitch their business ideas. In the hopes to secure funding and propel their ventures forward, three successful pitches emerged and The Grand Prize of AED 25,000 was awarded to ‘Bulbul’; ‘Creams Botanics’ was named First Runner-Up and received AED 15,000; and ‘House of Clay’ secured the title of Second Runner-Up, also taking home AED 15,000. Their innovative concepts and compelling pitches truly embodied the spirit of the event.

The event was attended by Sheikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Business Council; H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); H.E. Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC; H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); alongside other prominent figures, investors, and industry leaders.

Collectively investing in Sharjah’s future

During her keynote speech, H.E. Maryam Bin Al Shaikh said, “At SBWC, through the patronage and visionary guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; we understand that when women rise, economies flourish. Female-led businesses are mediums for social change, job creation, and innovation; and to empower you all is something we take with great pride and importance. Every entrepreneur participating in ‘Pearl Quest’ has shown exceptional promise, and their business concepts and acumen, refined through the SBWC Entrepreneurship Programme in partnership with Sheraa; will be shining examples of the value in collectively investing in our future.”

Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem

Grand Prize winner ‘Bulbul’ led by Alaa Mohamed El Gamal, empowers non-Arabs in the UAE to overcome language barriers and confidently integrate into the Arab world. Their innovative scenario-based speaking program targets expats, whether complete beginners or those struggling with spoken Arabic. Commenting on their win, El Gamal said, “We are excited for the future, and I’ve learned a lot from other entrepreneurs during this experience. I’m very happy to have had this opportunity.” Through structured experiential learning rooted in real-life situations, live tutor sessions, and their AI-powered "Bulbul Friend" chatbot, Bulbul provides a comprehensive gateway to language and cultural discovery.

First Runner-Up ‘Creams Botanics’ founded by Maysoon Al Shamsi is a sustainable Emirati wellness brand harnessing the natural power of date seed oil. Handmade in the UAE and inspired by the nation's landscape, flora, and scents, their premium range includes solid balms, soaps, and candles. Al Shamsi reflected on their achievement, saying, “This has provided us with an invaluable opportunity to network with key supporters and proudly showcase our sustainable Emirati brand, rooted in UAE’s natural heritage.” Designed for the eco-conscious consumer, Creams Botanics offers authentic, mindful self-care products deeply connected to local heritage and sustainability.

Second Runner-Up ‘House of Clay’ managed by Madar Alsuwaidi, is an Emirati women-owned gallery and studio specializing in exclusive, elegant ceramics. They create both functional and decorative pieces, alongside sculptural artwork imbued with cultural significance. Speaking on their successful pitch Alsuwadi said, “We are proud of what we have achieved so far and very happy to have taken part in this initiative from SBWC.” Catering to a discerning clientele including art collectors, interior designers, hospitality providers, and corporate partners, House of Clay showcases the unique artistry and craftsmanship emerging from Sharjah.

Pearl Quest represented a significant investment in Sharjah's entrepreneurial future, and the finalists were shining examples from the rigorous SBWC Entrepreneurship Programme, delivered in partnership with Sheraa. Over the preceding month, this exclusive programme equipped numerous outstanding businesswomen from SBWC with critical skills, enhancing their fluency in branding, navigating legal frameworks, achieving investor readiness, and boosting economic proficiency. The Pearl Quest stage became the culmination of their journey, offering the ultimate practical environment to present refined business concepts to a discerning audience of investors, media representatives, and key members of the entrepreneurship community, all eager to witness the future of Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem.

Strategic alignment and vital support

For the competition, the entrepreneurs’ pitches were evaluated by an expert judging panel featuring Mariam Mohammed Al Ali, Strategy and Corporate Excellence Office Manager at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Hessa Abdalla, Programs Associate at Sheraa; Nasir Alowais, Project Support and Funding Department at Ruwad Establishment; and Rashed Sawaqed, Project Development Advisor at Ruwad Establishment.

The success of the Pearl Quest competition was also amplified by the strategic alignment and support of key institutional partners. Expo Center Sharjah, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), and Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) served as cornerstone sponsors, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Emirate. Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and Innovation Box provided additional support, reinforcing the infrastructure necessary to host Pearl Quest. The support of sponsors and partners underscores a unified vision for economic diversification and the important role women-led innovation has in driving sustainable growth.