Mondrick Alpas from Goldbox x Heirloom wins Latte Art Championship

Raha Shahsavar named Roaster of the Year

Bluewater win Best New Product

Dubai, UAE: World of Coffee Dubai 2025 saw attendance figures break 17,000, up on the 13,000 specialized visitors in 2024.

The three-day even concluded Wednesday having returned for its fourth edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The record-breaking event welcomed almost 2,000 participating companies including over 130 new ones.

The exhibition space increased by a third to accommodate over 250 international exhibiting companies and trade visitors from 78 countries, including 10 national pavilions, with Morocco and Mexico make debut appearances.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at DXB Live, commented: “This huge year-on-year increase is testament to the ever-growing importance of World of Coffee Dubai, which is now one of the most influential events in the global coffee industry.

The event has provided an unparalleled platform for more brands and countries than ever to showcase products, exchange insights, and build lasting partnerships that drive the specialty coffee sector forward.”

A range of awards were also handed out on the final day celebrating the best, brightest and most innovative in the industry.

At the UAE National Barista Championships, Aldy Nugroho from The Espresso Lab was named barista of the year, with Lablilell Bajarias from Heirloom in second place and Hootan Salemi from The QC coming third.

The UAE National Barista Championship showcased the art and skill of coffee craftsmanship, highlighting excellence in the profession. Each competitor had 15 minutes to prepare and present four espressos, four milk-based drinks, and four unique signature drinks, all set to music. Judges assessed their performances based on flavor, creativity, technical precision, cleanliness, and overall presentation.

Mondrick Alpas from Goldbox x Heirloom won the UAE National Latte Art Championship. Second was Jhomar Moralas from Benchmark and Kerwin Alcoriza from Univest National Food placed third.

Latte art is the practice of creating intricate designs and patterns on the surface of a latte by skillfully pouring steamed milk into espresso. It requires a combination of technical precision, artistic creativity, and an understanding of milk texture and espresso extraction.

Baristas must master the microfoam technique, ensuring the milk has a smooth, velvety consistency that allows for detailed designs. Common techniques include free pouring, where the barista manipulates the milk flow to form patterns and etching, which involves using tools such as toothpicks or stencils to draw more intricate images.

The inaugural UAE National Roasting Championship saw Raha Shahsavar win the first competition of its kind in the MENA region. The championship celebrated the skill and precision of coffee roasting, bringing roasters from across the UAE together to compete on a national stage.

Recognizing outstanding examples of innovation and creativity, shaping the future of the coffee industry, the Coffee Design Awards went to Rahul Reddy in the packaging category for Subko, and Ana Marquez in the branding category for El Boske.

Best New Product was received by Maximillian Lundin from Bluewater Group for its water purification system.

Khalid Al Mulla CEO of SCA UAE Chapter said, “The Coffee Design Award and Best New Product Award highlight the exceptional talent and innovation shaping the future of the coffee industry. These awards not only celebrate creativity but also foster collaboration between industry leaders and emerging innovators. We are proud to recognize the groundbreaking contributions of this year’s winners, whose work will undoubtedly influence the next chapter of specialty coffee.”

