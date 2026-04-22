Advisory firms World Gate Capital and Dubai based KCP Capital have successfully advised on the Strategic Sale of Hatcon KSA, Saudi Arabia's leading building and construction materials company, to Masdar Building Materials (recently partly acquired by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund ("PIF")), which is one of Al Muhaidib Group of Companies . Marking one of the largest applied materials transactions in Saudi Arabia, World Gate Capital and KCP Capital have acted as joint exclusive sell-side advisors in this landmark transaction leading to consolidation in the applied materials sector in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Al-Khobar, Hatcon KSA has established itself as a premier industrial solutions provider across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region. The company delivers high-performance coatings, industrial equipment, architectural products, and abrasives solutions to demanding industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, mining, and infrastructure. With regional offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Jubail and Yanbu, Hatcon Company, KSA has built a reputation for excellence through its four specialized divisions: Coating & Lining, Equipment, Architectural Products, and Cleaning Blasting Abrasives.

The acquisition by Masdar which has been serving the Kingdom's construction sector since 1971, creates a powerful combination of complementary capabilities. With a vast network of 105 outlets across 29 cities in Saudi Arabia and partnerships with over 150 trusted international brands, Masdar specializes in the distribution of steel, timber, insulation, plumbing, electrical materials, tools, hardware, chemicals, and fasteners. The addition of Hatcon KSA’s specialized industrial coatings and equipment portfolio strengthens Masdar’s position as a comprehensive materials solutions provider supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious infrastructure and development goals. This transaction also demonstrates PIF's reinforcement and commitment to innovation and excellence in the industrial services sector, aiming to deliver comprehensive integrated solutions. This is a new milestone for Masdar and PIF toward industrial empowerment, and a clear reinforcement of their strategy supporting Vision 2030.

Ayad Noueyhed, Founder of Hatcon KSA, commented on the transaction: "For over four decades, Hatcon has been committed to delivering outstanding industrial solutions to our clients across the Kingdom and the region. As we embarked on this strategic transition, we sought an advisor who understood both our legacy and our vision for the future. World Gate Capital and KCP Capital have demonstrated exceptional market insight, technical expertise, and dedication throughout this process. Their ability to position Hatcon KSA’s unique value proposition in the industrial coatings and equipment space, and navigate the complexities of this transaction, was instrumental in achieving an outcome that honors our heritage while positioning the company for its next chapter of growth under Masdar’s ownership. We are grateful for their partnership and counsel during this milestone transaction."

William George, Managing Partner at both World Gate Capital and KCP Capital, who acted as the lead exclusive advisor on the transaction, added: "This transaction represents a defining moment for both World Gate Capital and KCP Capital and exemplifies the type of high-impact, complex advisory work we excel at delivering for our clients. Hatcon KSA’s sale to Masdar is not only one of the largest transactions in the applied materials sector in Saudi Arabia, but also a strategic combination that creates significant value through complementary product portfolios and distribution networks. The synergies between Hatcon KSA’s specialized industrial solutions and Masdar Group’s extensive building materials distribution infrastructure position the combined entity to better serve the Kingdom's growing construction and industrial sectors. We are honored to have served Hatcon KSA through this important milestone and proud to have facilitated a partnership that will drive value for all stakeholders. This success reinforces our position as a trusted advisor for transformative transactions across the Middle East."

World Gate Capital and KCP Capital’s successful advisory role in this transaction demonstrates the firms’ deep expertise in cross-border M&A, strong relationships across the GCC and Levant region, and ability to execute complex transactions in strategic industrial sectors that are critical to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and Vision 2030 objectives.

About World Gate Capital

World Gate Capital (WGC) is a global platform specialized in M&A advisory, family office consulting, and real estate portfolio management activities. WGC connects investment bankers, top-tier C-level executives, and high-powered consultants focusing on high growth sectors in the EMEA region and North America. WGC has deep expertise in sell-side mandates and works closely with entrepreneurs, founders, 2nd and 3rd generation business owners, supporting them in their succession plans and in monetizing their investments.

About KCP Capital

KCP Capital is an entrepreneur-led advisory firm and principal investor focusing on assets in high-growth industries and emerging markets. Headquartered in Dubai, KCP Capital sits at the juncture of East and West, leveraging cross-border and cross-cultural expertise to maximize returns for clients and investors. The firm's practice areas include M&A advisory, direct investments, and professional advisory services across multiple sectors including technology, real estate, telecommunications, and industrial solutions.

About Hatcon KSA

Established in 1980, Hatcon KSA is a trusted industrial solutions provider in Saudi Arabia delivering high-performance coatings, equipment, architectural products, and abrasives for demanding environments across the GCC. With decades of expertise serving oil & gas, petrochemicals, mining, and infrastructure sectors, Hatcon has built a strong reputation for customer-driven solutions and operational excellence, representing world-renowned international brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Masdar Building Materials, one of Al Muhaidib Group of companies

Founded in 1971, Masdar is the leading building and construction materials company in Saudi Arabia, specializing in the distribution of steel, timber, insulation, plumbing, electrical materials, tools, hardware, chemicals, and fasteners. With a vast network of 105 outlets across 29 cities supported by advanced logistics and professional services, and partnerships with over 150 international brands, Masdar serves the construction and infrastructure needs of the Kingdom. The company is a trusted supplier to contractors, developers, and industrial clients nationwide.