Dubai, UAE – Duck & Waffle, one of London’s most beloved hotspots, will officially open in Dubai this November in a stunning new 10,000 square foot space in DIFC. Set to redefine the dining scene with its unique blend of modern British and American cuisines, Duck & Waffle is a culinary haven that boasts a buzzy atmosphere where guests can indulge in inventive cocktails and its playful take on comfort food. Duck & Waffle celebrates the spirit and quality of ‘all day’ dining, satisfying guests’ culinary whims from morning to late night and everything in between.

“Dubai for me is one of the most exciting cities on this planet. Its diverse culinary scene and vibrant culture make it the perfect city for our next Duck & Waffle adventure as we look to expand our wings overseas,” states Shimon Bokovza, CEO and founder of Duck & Waffle. Bokovza also founded the global hospitality brand SUSHISAMBA.

Duck & Waffle is being introduced to Dubai by CBH Hospitality Group, helmed by CEO Hadi Aknin and his partner Berton Grup. Aknin, who most recently ran famed private members club Annabel’s in London, previously served as Director of Operations at Duck & Waffle in London, forging a uniquely personal relationship with the iconic restaurant brand.

"We are honoured to introduce Duck & Waffle to the Middle East,” says Aknin. “While we’re committed to upholding the original tenants of what make Duck & Waffle such a brilliant and unique brand, we’re equally excited to shape its distinct presence in Dubai, taking it to new heights."

“Hadi’s experience running some of London’s most esteemed venues and his deep culinary and operational prowess will no doubt help Duck & Waffle become one of the most iconic destinations in Dubai” Bokovza adds.

At Duck & Waffle’s heart is its signature dish: the decadent, world-famous Duck & Waffle which has now sold over two million dishes globally and counting. Featuring a crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup – the dish is a prime example of the brand’s love of unexpected flavours. Other delightful flavour combinations include Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, the Spicy Ox Cheek Doughnut, and the hugely popular Whole Roasted Chicken with ratte potatoes, wild mushrooms and truffle. In addition to its signature Duck & Waffle dish, the brand also celebrates the waffle – the perfect edible vessel for delicious fun exemplified in the now famous ‘Full Elvis’ Waffle. In Dubai, Head Chef Jeremy Besson, renowned for his tenure with Chef Daniel Boulud, will steer the Duck & Waffle kitchen – including the introduction of a robata grill to the Dubai menu.

Duck & Waffle Dubai offers a 360-degree, walk-around ‘chef’s bar’ where clever libations take centre stage. Embodying the playful nature of the brand, Duck & Waffle cocktails embrace both tradition and whimsy, a juxtaposition of nostalgic, classic mixology and fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Catapulting guests to new visual heights is a Duck & Waffle brand tenet. Upon arrival in the Dubai locale, visitors will be drawn to a central, radiant dome that serves as the focal point within the main restaurant. A huge, perforated metal tree surrounded by lush greenery will frame iconic views of the Burj Khalifa. The venue will also feature a unique greenhouse dining area with a covered pergola, creating a cosy daytime setting that will transform into a lively atmosphere after sunset. Designed by award-winning NYC-based design firm ICRAVE, other highlights of the 10,000-square-foot space include an open kitchen and thoughtful architecture designed to effortlessly convey the space from day to night.

Duck & Waffle will welcome guests for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, and late-night dining. The restaurant will feature a special after-hours menu available until late, transforming the venue into the perfect spot after a night out or a sunrise power breakfast to start the day.

About Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle is a celebrated restaurant brand known for its inventive approach to comfort food, seamlessly blending modern British and American cuisines in a vibrant, 24/7 dining environment. Since its inception in London 40 floors up in the Salesforce Tower in 2012, Duck & Waffle has become a beloved destination for food and drink enthusiasts, offering a menu built around its iconic namesake dish and complemented by a specialty cocktail experience from a 360-degree walk-around ‘chef’s bar.’ The restaurant has garnered critical acclaim and a multitude of global awards including Tatler Restaurant Guide, Michelin Guide, Time Out London, Tales of the Cocktail and GQ Food & Drink among many others. A second Duck & Waffle opened in Edinburgh in 2023, and the third outpost is coming soon to Dubai’s DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) in the fall of 2024.

