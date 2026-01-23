Abu Dhabi, UAE / Davos, Switzerland – Abu Dhabi headquartered, Esyasoft, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), Abu Dhabi, has today announced that the World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised Esyasoft as the third company in the UAE to become a WEF unicorn. This underscores the country’s growing influence as a global hub for advanced technology, energy innovation and high-growth enterprises. This announcement, made during the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, places Esyasoft among a select group of UAE success stories to surpass a valuation of USD 1 billion.

Esyasoft’s achievement reflects more than a financial milestone; it signals international recognition of the UAE’s ability to incubate globally competitive companies. Esyasoft is shaping the future of critical infrastructure and global energy transition. The company ’s growth aligns closely with the country’s ambition to lead in innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.

Commenting on the milestone, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb said: “Esyasoft’s emergence as a unicorn is a powerful example of how UAE companies can scale globally while addressing some of the world’s most critical challenges. At IHC, we invest in platforms with the ambition, capability and leadership to create long-term impact. Esyasoft’s growth reflects the strength of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and our shared commitment to building global champions from the region.”

Bipin Chandra, Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Esyasoft, added: “At Esyasoft, we invest directly in the solutions we bring to our customers, we put real skin in the game. We don’t just deliver projects; we build long-term partnerships. Our goal is to create lasting economic and financial value for our clients, and while we capture a share of that value as a return on our investments, the greatest impact is always in what we enable for our customers.”

Esyasoft is a global energy transition company delivering intelligent infrastructure solutions to utilities, governments and enterprises. It specialises in smart utility solutions, advanced software analytics and artificial intelligence, energy-as-a-service models, e-mobility solutions and grid-scale battery energy storage systems.

Operating across more than twelve countries and serving over 200 million end consumers worldwide, Esyasoft supports national-scale programmes. The company is driven by a long-term mission to positively impact one billion lives while simultaneously enabling the reduction of ten billion tonnes of carbon emissions globally.

Esyasoft’s growth has been driven by successful deployment of solutions at scale across diverse markets. Unicorn status recognition from the WEF reflects the company's unique model and sustained performance, with its inclusion in the WEF Innovator Communities and membership of the WEF Centre for Energy and Materials.

Esyasoft’s unicorn announcement coincides with its active participation at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, where the company is convening senior global leaders. This is to enable a closed, executive roundtable titled, “The Future of Power: Building a Smarter, Resilient and More Flexible Energy Infrastructure”.

This invitation only event hosted in Davos brings together vested interest parties. This includes policymakers, utility executives, investors and technology leaders to examine how power systems worldwide must evolve to meet rising demand, integrate renewables, and strengthen resilience. Led by Esyasoft’s CEO Bipin Chandra alongside global partners, the discussion positions the UAE-founded company at the centre of international dialogue on the future of energy infrastructure.

About unicorn accredited companies:

Unicorn companies are privately held startups valued at over $1 billion, focusing on their disruptive innovation, scalable models, strong teams, customer-centricity and global vision. This is achieved through strategic funding, identifying large market needs, and proving massive growth potential to attract venture capital, often leveraging technology to scale rapidly.

About Esyasoft Holding Ltd.

Esyasoft is a global energy technology pioneer enabling the transition to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. A recognised leader in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), the company delivers end-to-end smart grid and energy utility solutions powered by IoT, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. Our portfolio spans Smart Utility Solutions , Software Analytics & AI, Energy—as-a-Service, Battery Energy Storage Systems(BESS), Climate Technologies , Green Energy, e-Mobility EV Solutions enabling the global clean energy transition .

Serving more than 35 energy utilities worldwide, Esyasoft is connected to over 50 million endpoints globally and supports the reduction of over 1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Esyasoft Holding Ltd. is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), Abu Dhabi, one of the largest holding companies globally, providing the scale and platform to accelerate international expansion and deliver transformative energy programmes.

Accreditations and recognition include:

Global leader in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) implementation

CMMI Institute appraisal at Maturity Level 5

Meter Data Management (MDM) solution recognised in the Gartner Market Guide for six consecutive years

For more information, visit: esyasoft.com

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

For more information, visit: www.ihcuae.com