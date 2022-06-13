Dubai: SIM and IoT solutions provider Workz has been identified as one of the top five eSIM platform providers in the world for the second year running despite increased market competition, according to a report by mobile research company Counterpoint.

eSIM, the next-generation SIM technology, is expected to be used in six billion devices such as smartphones, watches, tablets, cars, and utility meters by 2025. Growing demand has led to a rise in the number of providers offering over-the-air management platforms for the technology which is reflected in Counterpoint’s latest report which ranks twice as many companies as last year. Each eSIM platform provider was assessed against its completeness, capabilities, compliance, and number of live deployments. The criteria were expanded from previous years to factor in evolving market needs such as cloud hosting, interoperability, entitlement device management capabilities, and time to market.

Discussing the report findings, Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah said, “Workz is a fast-growing player, its open eSIM platform, MeSH, is a great step to solve the problem of interoperability.”

Last year, Workz was the first eSIM provider to launch a cloud-based eSIM management platform to be certified by the GSMA. It also launched MeSH, the market’s first open ecosystem solution that integrates with a network provider’s existing eSIM management platform enabling them to manage multiple tenants, sales channels, and platforms. Traditionally, most eSIM platforms operate as closed systems, also known as walled gardens, which restrict network providers’ choice of vendors, channel management, and business continuity.

Commenting on Workz’s maintained ranking, CEO Tor Malmros said, “To be recognised for our consistency as a leading global player and dynamic alternative to older traditional SIM vendors is testament to the team’s commitment and passion. Last year, we achieved several eSIM-firsts from introducing cloud-based options to a fully interoperable solution. This year, we hope to continue to improve value and flexibility for telcos to increase accessibility to eSIM subscribers.”

About Workz

Workz connects and protects mobile subscribers of today and tomorrow by providing secure connected solutions for consumer, M2M and IoT devices. Since 1997, it has securely managed over 14 billion connections in more than 70 countries all without a single data breach. Workz is recognised as one of the global leaders in mobile IoT – enabling the secure deployment of smart devices and their data faster and easier than ever before. It is a European-owned company with headquarters in Dubai and offices across the world. It is one of only five providers in the world to be accredited by the GSMA to manage the complete eSIM lifecycle across both the consumer and M2M markets and the first to launch a certified cloud platform. Workz is also the world’s largest manufacturer of telecom (SIM and prepaid) cards.

