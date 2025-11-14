DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced the appointment of Zakaria Haltout as group vice president, based in the United Arab Emirates. The appointment comes as Workday expands its presence in the region to bring its AI-powered innovation to one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Haltout brings more than 20 years of experience leading in the Middle East across global technology, IT, and energy companies. In his new role, he will establish and grow Workday’s direct operations in the region, with a focus on building a strong local team, expanding the partner ecosystem, and supporting customers as they adopt AI to transform how they run their businesses.

This appointment marks an important step in Workday’s long-term commitment to the Middle East, as organizations across the region invest in AI and modern cloud technologies to accelerate growth, build future-ready workforces, and advance their national transformation agendas.

“The Middle East is one of the most dynamic and forward looking markets in the world, and Workday has a fantastic opportunity to drive AI-powered transformation in this growth region. With his deep understanding of local markets, Zakaria is best placed to help organisations in the Middle East embrace future-ready business practices and benefit from the power of Workday,” said Angelique De Vries-Schipperijn, president, EMEA, Workday. “We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

“The pace of AI adoption across the Middle East is extraordinary, and organisations are eager for solutions that are trusted, scalable, and truly drive outcomes,” said Zakaria Haltout, group vice president, Middle East, Workday. “Workday brings something unique to the region: an intelligent platform that unifies HR and Finance and gives organisations the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter.”

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organisations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

