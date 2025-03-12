ABU DHABI – Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, announces the launch of a highly specialist centre for technical, strategic and economic energy transition solutions in Abu Dhabi. The ‘energy transition hub’ directly serves clients in the Middle East region, bringing together the advisory and technical expertise required to deliver energy diversification and net zero goals.



The hub’s collective of technical experts specialise in carbon advisory, renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and renewable power generation and decarbonisation at large. By creating a dedicated, in-region advisory and execution team, Wood will help clients to integrate transition solutions including flare and emission reduction and asset emissions reviews.



The launch of the hub follows critical focus on achieving regional objectives, including UAE Net Zero 2050 and Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative aligns with Wood’s strategic growth ambitions and addresses the escalating demand for sustainable energy solutions, with capital project investment in clean energy in the region anticipated to triple within the next five years.



Gerry Traynor, President of Projects Eastern Hemisphere, said, “By listening to our clients, we have shaped the new energy transition hub into a unique, full-service offering that supports their decarbonisation goals and meets the Middle East’s demand for sustainable energy solutions.



“With global investment in the energy transition surpassing $2 trillion, Wood’s experts will play a key role in advancing pragmatic, scalable and sustainable energy solutions for our clients and the region for many years to come. The establishment of our Hub underscores our commitment to supporting the region’s critical part in the global energy transition.”



At this year’s Oil & Gas Middle East Awards, Wood’s energy transition expertise earned four accolades including Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year, Sustainability Initiative of the Year and Energy Transition Project of the year.