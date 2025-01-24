RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in software innovation, is excited to announce its participation at LEAP 2025 in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's most attended tech event. From February 9-12, visitors to H3.E150 will be able to explore cutting-edge technologies that redefine creative workflows and see how AI empowers creators and enterprises alike to work smarter and achieve more.

Over the four-day exhibition, Wondershare will unveil its upgraded flagship creative and productivity suite, featuring Wondershare EdrawMax, Wondershare EdrawMind, Wondershare PDFelement, Wondershare Filmora, and Wondershare Virbo. Visitors to Wondershare's booth can experience the transformative power of these tools through live demos, hands-on trials, and exclusive previews. Attendees will also be able to meet Wondershare experts and gain insights into how AI-powered tools are reshaping the creative landscape.

LEAP, the annual tech exhibition founded in 2022, has rapidly become a global platform for future technologies and innovation. Returning for its 4th edition from February 9 to 12, 2025, LEAP is set to gather over 170,000 attendees, including leading tech innovators, visionary entrepreneurs, and influential investors. Known as the world's most attended tech event, LEAP fosters groundbreaking ideas, facilitates transformative partnerships, and serves as the launchpad for cutting-edge technologies that shape a positive future.

"We are thrilled to join LEAP 2025, a pivotal event that provides a unique platform that highlights the latest advancements in technology and innovation." Said Rocky Tang, General Manager of Enterprise Development Business Unit. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exploring new partnerships, and showcasing our innovations that empower users to create, collaborate, and bring their creative visions to life."

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.