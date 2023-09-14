The alliance reinforces the ongoing drive of both sides to provide comprehensive support and employment opportunities for women

Dubai, UAE: Every year Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined connects skilled UAE Nationals with the country’s top companies to create unique employment opportunities. With interactive workshops, competitions and networking opportunities, the long-running event’s goal is to empower the nation’s youth and help them succeed in their employment journey.

Ru’ya has for many years provided a key platform to connect ambitious women seeking employment with public and private organisations and inform and inspire those looking to take their next professional steps.

This year, Ru’ya has reinforced this empowerment message by partnering with Women Choice to create a dedicated area for women called Empower Her within the exhibition, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 - 21 September 2023.

The Women Choice team will be present on all three days at a dedicated lounge space, welcoming both women and men, offering coaching from experts in different fields, and holding a panel session on 20th September at 11:30 am with senior leaders from key UAE-based companies.

“We are very excited to attend Ru’Ya Careers’ Event with a lounge area where we will provide continuous workshop sessions and networking opportunities to attendees during the 3 days of the event. We will have the participation of leaders from our partners’ teams and experts from the region who will lead discussions on various topics such as ‘How to grow a career?’, ‘How to handle work-life balance when a mother?’ and more” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

She added that Women Choice is proud to be a partner for this key 22nd edition of Ru’ya to support the Emiratisation goals set by the UAE’s leadership.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Both Emiratisation and economic diversification remain key strategic imperatives for the UAE government, seen as central to the nation’s future economic prosperity. With the introduction of binding Emiratisation targets, local participation in the private sector is in even sharper focus this year. Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined is unique in supporting both elements of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, connecting the country’s abundant youth talent with its leading employers, and enabling the best and brightest to forge career paths in a diverse range of economic sectors including banking, energy, logistics, property, government, telecoms, hospitality, and more.”

Women Choice and its Social Innovation Incubator’s (SII) program provide comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs and help create employment opportunities; the goal is 1 million jobs by 2030. SII also provides mentorship and training on topics such as business planning, capacity building, human resources, and recruitment expertise.

Visitor admission to Ru’ya is open to UAE Nationals only, who can register for a free ticket by visiting www.ruyacareers.ae

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.6M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MENA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

