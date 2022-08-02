Dubai, UAE: The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. To fulfill the global need for evidence-based information amid this outbreak, Wolters Kluwer has made monkeypox content on UpToDate® free, and created a monkeypox resource page that includes links to relevant medical journal research articles in Ovid®.

“In order to help clinicians and researchers worldwide responding to the monkeypox outbreak, we are providing them with the latest evidence-based information that ultimately helps them to provide the best care to their patients,” said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer, Health.

Dr. Matt Weissenbach is an epidemiologist and infection preventionist with more than a decade of experience. His practice and research interests include the role of clinical decision support and technology in advancing infection prevention and the implementation science of multidisciplinary approaches in antimicrobial stewardship. He earned his doctor of public health and master of public health degrees from the University of South Florida College of Public Health.

Wolters Kluwer also has experts available to comment on the monkeypox outbreak, and the resource page can be accessed here.

