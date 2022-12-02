Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the UAE National Day with a special promotional fare of 51 AED for 5,100 seats to explore the very best destinations in the region. The exciting promotion covers selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi for bookings made on the 2nd December to travel between 9th January and 28th February 2023. Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Travellers can capitalise on ultra-low-fares to marvellous destinations across the ever-expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with unique travel opportunities and experiences awaiting adventurous travellers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi makes travel possible for everyone and offers customers affordable, hassle-free travel to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Hiba Khalil, Manager for Government Affairs and Aviation Security of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commented: “Today’s National Day blends joy with pride as we celebrate our beautiful and beloved country and all it represents. Our great leaders believe in no limits, proven in their strides in achieving global recognition for the UAE with unrivalled ambitions that gifted us 51 years of amicable growth and success. I am proud to be the first Emirati national working for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The significant progress of the UAE in the past year reflects our incredible passion for success, with aviation and tourism pivotal in diversifying our growing economy as we become the most important aviation hub around the world.”

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We are delighted to celebrate the UAE National Day with an exciting and unmissable 51 AED promotion on our already ultra-low-fares. Travellers can plan their next incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences and treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation to one of our attractive destinations. With an ever-expanding network, we are celebrating the progress of the UAE by increasing opportunities for consumers in the UAE and further afield and are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on-board our aircraft soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

