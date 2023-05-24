Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is providing an unmissable line-up of destinations, and incredible value for money, for adventurous travellers yearning to discover. Exotic, culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises await for those within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe via the Wizz Air network.

The airline expects flight capacities to be very busy this summer as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi share the love of travel with unique travel opportunities unlocked for everyone. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is making travel more accessible and affordable than ever, allowing adventurous travellers to book exciting travel experiences with reduced ultra-low-fares.

Now is the chance to seize the opportunity and book tickets to a plethora of exciting destinations with ultra-low-fares starting from AED 179*. Adventurous travellers are encouraged to book for summer leisure to exciting destinations including the Maldives, Larnaca, Salalah, Santorini and Antalya with Medina set to be popular for the upcoming Hajj season.

Johan Eidhagen, the Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: "As the flagbearer of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are committed to providing ultra-low fares that empower travellers of all ages to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating adventures. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers an eclectic mix of captivating destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. We strongly encourage all travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares during this summer season. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure the lowest fares possible. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and welcoming you on board our aircraft this summer and beyond.”

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is an unrivalled holiday destination, boasting white sandy beaches, spectacular sunsets and colourful reefs brimming with wildlife. With year-round tropical weather, this picturesque paradise promises ultimate escapism from everyday life.

Well-known for its palm-tree seafront, Larnaca is truly authentic and offers a plethora of tourist sites with laidback crowds. The port city has over 10,000 years of history and has a lived-in, local feel with its central location making it the ideal destination to visit Cyprus’ must-see idyllic travel hotspots.

Salalah, most attractive during the wet and green khareef season between June and September, boats outstanding natural beauty with rich wildlife unique to the region. Sitting on a long sandy beach, Salalah is close to both mountains and the desert offering ample opportunities for exploration for adventurous travellers. Blessed with the famous warm Omani hospitality, Salalah offers unrivalled landscapes unseen elsewhere in the region with the sub-tropical magic of exotic fruit plantations and coconut palms.

Santorini, one of the most famous islands in the world, is located in the Aegean Sea and offers breath-taking views. Dazzling panoramas put the head-turning island on peoples bucket list with romantic sunsets and volcanic-sand beaches making Santorini a true supermodel of the Greek islands.

Antalya, the largest city on the beautiful Turkish Mediterranean coast, enjoys a fabulous mix of great beaches and traditional Turkish culture. Rich in history with a must-see Old City district and ancient Roman ruins, Antalya is the gateway to the Turkish Riviera with atmospheric accommodation offering excellent year-round opportunities to relax and explore.

Medina, a historical city of religious significance, boasts breath-taking views and architecture. Known as ‘The Enlightened City’, Medina is home to Al Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Mosque, the oldest mosque in the world. Medina is the burial place of Prophet Muhammad and steeped in Islamic history and civilisation with prominent mosques and landmarks to visit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – The Maldives Daily AED 379* Abu Dhabi - Larnaca Monday, Wednesday and Friday AED 199* Abu Dhabi – Salalah Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday AED 129* Abu Dhabi – Santorini Monday and Friday AED 219* Abu Dhabi – Antalya Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday AED 219* Abu Dhabi – Medina Daily AED 219*

