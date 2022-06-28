Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced additional flights from Abu Dhabi to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel. Providing hassle-free, affordable travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and throughout the region, flight capacities are being extended to both Bahrain and Muscat, Oman to operate daily from July 3. The airline will also be operating to Santorini, Greece three times a week in July on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from 89 AED.*

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to expand our flight frequencies over the summer period and beyond, with exciting travel opportunities to our marvellous destinations. Our fantastic ultra-low-fare prices to Oman and Bahrain, key destinations, encourage exploration for both adventure and business travel.”

