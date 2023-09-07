Middle East - Chevrolet announced today the much-anticipated arrival of the new 2024 Captiva to the Middle East. Following the regional success of the completely reinvented 2021 edition, Chevrolet further raises the bar with the 2024 model, defying expectations of what an SUV should be. A big car for an affordable price, with seven comfortable seats and large cargo space, plush interior, great fuel efficiency, superior technology and impressive safety features, the 2024 Chevrolet Captiva is the ideal SUV for the region’s busy families.

Suzie Guzzo, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Africa and Middle East, commented: “We are excited to bring the 2024 Chevrolet Captiva to the Middle East, a region known for its big family culture and values. The appetite for affordable SUVs in the region has always been strong and we have no doubt the 2024 Captiva will cater to that. With its cutting-edge styling, enviable interior space with up to seven seats, high fuel efficiency and advanced technologies, Chevrolet Captiva is the perfect match for the region’s busy families looking for the ultimate companion at an affordable price. We are confident the new Captiva will continue to claim its territory as a firm favorite amongst our valued Middle East customers.”

Captiva builds on Chevrolet’s global SUV experience, delivering on the brand’s ‘3S’ concept of the modern SUV: stylish, spacious and smart.

Spaciousness is one of the main features that distinguish the 2024 Chevrolet Captiva. A family car by all means, the 2024 Captiva can comfortably accommodate seven passengers. Not just that, the Captiva is equipped with dual-tone seats, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, foldable second and third-row seats, catering to the driver and passengers’ different needs. Additionally, with the flat rear floor and multiple cargo configurations, the compact SUV can easily be adjusted serving various purposes.

In addition to its seven-seater configuration, the interior is thoughtful in its design and outfitting. The Captiva comes with an adjustable steering wheel with control buttons, gear shift lever, glovebox, front center armrest with cupholders, sun visors, rear view mirror, and rear AC vents. A panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround park assist, and a 10.4-inch infotainment screen are available on the Premier trim.

When it comes to the exterior, a bold and distinctive style adds to the Captiva’s striking looks. The front features a horizontal front grille, LED headlights, daytime running lights, front fog lights and projection headlights. The sides feature standard 18-inch wheels, body-colored door handles with chrome inserts, body-colored electric adjustable and folding side mirrors with LED turn signals. The rear of the Chevrolet Captiva 2024 includes liftgate cargo access, rear spoiler and rear fog lights.

The family SUV also comes equipped with a range of class-leading technologies and loads of safety features to provide maximum comfort and peace of mind on the road.



Infotainment options include a 10.4-inch diagonal color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay* / Android Auto*, USB ports, 7-inch driver information display, Bluetooth, 6-speaker sound system and keyless entry.

As for safety and driver assistance features, these come in the form of a front and rear vision camera, front and rear parking sensors and electronic parking brake, airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat locks, antilock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, stability control, traction control and hill start assist amongst others.

With a host of active safety features and class-leading technologies to elevate the daily commute, Chevrolet Captiva offers an exceptional drive with space and comfort for drivers and passengers alike.

Marking a new era for the model in the Middle East, Chevrolet Captiva embodies the perfect companion for the modern family who is constantly on the move.

The 2024 Chevrolet Captiva is now available across dealerships in the Middle East. For more information customers are requested to contact their nearest Chevrolet showroom.

*Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Vehicle user interface is a product of GoogleTM and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and a compatible AndroidTM smartphone. Data plan rates apply. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

ABOUT CHEVROLET



Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

The Chevrolet portfolio for the Middle East for 2020 features award-winning passenger cars such as the Spark, Malibu, Camaro and All-New Corvette; crossovers such as the Captiva, Equinox, Blazer and Traverse; as well as SUVs and pickups including the Tahoe, Suburban and All-New Silverado Light & Heavy Duty.

Chevrolet also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through Chevrolet Complete Care including a 3 year 100,000km Manufacturer Warranty.Specific market vehicle availability and more information can be found at www.chevroletarabia.com

