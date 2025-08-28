Abu Dhabi – Wio Bank PJSC, the UAE’s first platform bank, is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day by reaffirming its commitment to empower female entrepreneurs and support them at every stage of their journey.

To mark five decades of progress shaped by the vision, leadership, and resilience of Emirati women, Wio is offering new female Emirati customers a six-month free subscription to Wio Business and Wio Personal*. The initiative reflects the bank’s ambition to build an inclusive financial ecosystem, equipping women with smart tools and opportunities to lead with confidence in business and in life.

Wio also hosted an exclusive gathering of female thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The event brought together Nayla Al Khaja, Emirati film director and producer, Mona Walid, Chief People Officer at Wio Bank, and Abeer Al Ameeri, Director of Ecosystem Development at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center – Sheraa, to spotlight the pivotal role Emirati women play in shaping the UAE’s economic landscape and to spark conversations on the future of business, finance, and female leadership.

Amina Taher, Emirati Businesswoman and Chief Marketing Officer at Wio Bank, said: “Progress is never built alone – it’s achieved hand in hand, through collaboration and shared ambition. Emirati Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come, while recognizing the responsibility to keep moving forward. At Wio, we’re proud to stand beside women by giving them the tools, trust, and confidence to shape their financial future, build thriving businesses, and create lasting impact for generations to come.”

Mona Walid, Chief People Officer & Head of Strategic Partnerships at Wio Bank, said: “Emirati Women’s Day is not just a date on the calendar - it is a testament to resilience, purpose, and the promise of tomorrow. At Wio, we believe empowerment begins when women feel secure in their future and confident in their voice. It is not only about wealth, but about worth; not only about progress, but about possibility. By opening doors, nurturing inclusion, and cultivating a culture where women rise and thrive, we honour the footsteps that paved the way and invest in the generations who will carry the torch forward.”

Women already play a significant role across Wio’s customer base. Female-led enterprises account for 26% of Wio Business customers, with the segment growing 50% over the past year. Meanwhile, women represent 31% of Wio Personal customers, underscoring their influence in driving financial innovation and adoption across the UAE.

To further celebrate these authentic stories of progress, Wio has partnered with renowned Emirati film director Nayla Al Khaja to create a Hero Video that captures the real personalities of women across the organization. Moving beyond traditional narratives, the film showcases Wio women from diverse roles – from Risk Associates to the CMO – in their truest form, focusing on equality and contribution rather than conventional success stories. "True empowerment comes from having the tools, trust, and confidence to take control of your financial future," said Amina Taher, reflecting on her journey in fintech. "We need to keep creating spaces for women to lead, build, and thrive – because when women are empowered, the entire ecosystem benefits."

With this momentum, Wio is strengthening its role as a trusted partner for Emirati women – helping them turn ambition into achievement and ensuring their stories of progress continue to shape the nation’s future.

* The offer is available to new customers who register via the dedicated landing page:

AR: wio.io/EWD

EN: https://wio.io/emirati-womens-day

Watch our Emirati Women’s Day Hero Video here: https://url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/wFi9C8MzAsr2A8yGHnf7syyRu0?domain=m.youtube.com

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalised financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalized customer experience.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.