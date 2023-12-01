​​​​​​​Tickets are now on sale at snowabudhabi.com

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the first time ever, Snow Abu Dhabi will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland from 01-25 December, so guests in the Capital can enjoy a bumper line-up of family-friendly activities surrounded by real snow!

Santa Claus is coming to town and guests will have the chance to meet the man himself and his merry elves at Snow Abu Dhabi. Enjoy a special meet-and-greet with the Meet Santa package (AED 150*) which includes a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and a printed photo to capture the picture-perfect moment.

Experience Winter Wonderland – the Santa-approved way! The Snow Park and Meet Santa package (AED 295*) includes a special meet-and-greet and printed photo with Santa Claus, a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and one-time access to the Snow Park. Choose from over 20 Enchanted Forest-themed rides including the Crystal Carousel, Polar Express Train, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Snowflake Garden and Enchanted Tree.

Make all your family’s Christmas dreams come true with the Family Meets Santa package (AED 450*) which includes four tickets to a special meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, four surprise gifts made by Santa’s elves, and a printed family photo to capture the special moment. Plus, warm up with our signature hot chocolate and fleece gloves.

Looking for a festive breakfast spot? Enjoy a merry Breakfast with Santa (AED 150*) at The Lodge located inside Snow Abu Dhabi. Indulge in festive treats such as Snowman Pancakes and signature hot chocolate served daily at 8:00 a.m. Perfect for families with little ones below two years old, this package includes one breakfast dish and a beverage from a wide-ranging menu.

Hurry! Yule regret missing out on Snow Abu Dhabi’s Winter Wonderland activities. For more information or to make a booking, visit snowabudhabi.com.

* Terms and conditions apply

