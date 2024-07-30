Town Centre Jumeirah is the ultimate destination for shoppers seeking a comprehensive shopping experience. With a wide range of stores and service outlets, it caters to all your daily lifestyle needs, making it the perfect spot to unwind and spend quality time with friends and loved ones.

From delectable eateries to holiday bookings, birthday planning, beauty treatments, and health checkups, everything is available under one roof. It's no wonder that Town Centre Jumeirah is the go-to mall for all your relaxation and entertainment needs.

This Dubai Summer Surprises, Town Centre Jumeirah is offering an exciting opportunity to win big cash prizes. Two shoppers can participate in a shopping spree and stand a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 5,000 each by simply spending AED 200 at Town Centre Jumeirah and Mercato.

Town Centre Jumeirah houses a vast range of stores, including Emirates Travel Hub, Sumo Sushi, Bateel Café, Pots and Paints Café, Al Jaber Optical, Party Zone, Kaya Skin Clinic, and Dubai Physiotherapy.

What's more, Science Explorer and the Fishmonger will be opening soon.