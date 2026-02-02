

Muscat - Wijdan, the Career Reset and Rise program developed by Lahunna Oman and supported by ASYAD Group, proudly celebrated the milestone of its inaugural cohort, 90 young Omani women aged 20 to 29, marking a new benchmark in national talent development. Held under the patronage of Janab Al Sayyida Mayya Al Said, the ceremony honored a transformative journey shaped by future-of-work skills, personalized coaching, and purposeful community leadership.

Collectively, participants completed 23,580 learning hours, engaged in 52 development activities, undertook 10 weeks of coaching and guided support, and contributed to 30+ community initiatives impacting over 1,000 beneficiaries. Through Karam, the program’s community service initiative, they demonstrated empathy, responsibility, and civic commitment, designing and leading projects rooted in real community needs with remarkable ownership and purpose.

ASYAD Group shared its pride in supporting Wijdan as a national CSR initiative aligned with Oman Vision 2040, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening talent pipelines and supporting women’s economic participation. Mohammed Al-Shuaili, Vice President of the Corporate Support Unit at ASYAD Group said, “These women are building skills and confidence to deliver tangible impact in their communities. This is how Asyad Group builds future ready talent through clear frameworks, meaningful opportunities, and sustained support that strengthens development and long-term continuity.”

“This cohort reminded us what happens when learning is designed to be lived, not just taught,” said Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman. “Participants became more confident in how they speak about their goals, more intentional in their choices, and more inspired to take action. That is exactly what Wijdan set out to do.”

Meaning “inner awareness” in Arabic, Wijdan is a journey of self-discovery and purposeful growth to strengthen job readiness and workplace capability. It inspires women to clarify their direction and build confidence through real-world experience, equipping them to take intentional, informed steps toward meaningful and rewarding careers. Beyond the program, Wijdan has sparked continuous growth, encouraging young women to keep learning, leading, and shaping their futures with conviction and purpose.

Lahunna Oman champions Omani women across their many roles in society, from homemaking to professional careers. Known for genuine storytelling and purposeful advocacy, Lahunna connects a growing network of Omani professionals who support women’s ambitions, skills development, and participation in national progress. Through award winning initiatives such as the Sidrah Youth Leadership Program, the financial literacy courses Rialy and Maliyat, the Ma7al’ha project, and most recently Wijdan for job readiness, Lahunna continues to create practical pathways for women to contribute to Oman’s future.

