Dubai, UAE: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, has successfully brokered some of Dubai’s most significant property sales over the past year totalling over AED 780 million. From ultra-luxury penthouses to exclusive waterfront villas, the agency has played a key role in securing high-value deals for international investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). These transactions highlight Dubai’s sustained demand for premium properties and Whitewill’s strategic market expertise.

Among the agency’s most notable sales from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 are the AED 84 million ($22.9 million) penthouse at Bluewaters Residences, a landmark transaction closed before its full upgrade was completed, and the AED 72 million ($19.6 million) apartment at Orla by Omniyat, which reflects the growing demand for exclusive branded residences.

Whitewill also facilitated the sale of a villa on Palm Jebel Ali’s Frond B for AED 20.57 million ($5.6 million), further reinforcing the appeal of Dubai’s newly developed luxury island communities. Other significant transactions include a 4-bedroom penthouse at The S Tower for AED 18 million ($4.99 million), a 4-bedroom apartment at Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah for AED 17 million ($4.63 million), a 3-bedroom apartment in Eden House The Park for AED 11.3 million ($3.08 million) and a villa at Damac Lagoons – Venice for AED 12.9 million ($3.51 million).

These deals underline key market trends shaping Dubai’s luxury real estate sector, including sustained demand for ultra-luxury properties, the rise of branded and serviced residences, and a shift toward waterfront living. Investors continue to be drawn to Dubai’s market stability, growth potential, and world-class lifestyle offerings, with strong interest from international buyers, portfolio investors, and end-users seeking premium residences.

Olga Pankina, COO of Whitewill Dubai, commented: “At Whitewill, we continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape in Dubai by securing high-value transactions for discerning investors and end-users alike. From the record-breaking AED 84 million penthouse at Bluewaters to exclusive villas on Palm Jebel Ali, these deals reflect the sustained demand for premium waterfront living and ultra-luxury properties. Our success is driven by strategic market insights, strong partnerships with top developers, and a client-centric approach that ensures seamless transactions. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued momentum in branded residences, waterfront developments, and sustainable smart-home investments, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a global real estate powerhouse.”

As the market moves into 2025, Whitewill anticipates continued momentum in key growth areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. The growing demand for sustainability and smart-city-integrated residences is expected to shape future developments, alongside increasing investor interest in branded and waterfront properties. Dubai’s Golden Visa program and foreign ownership reforms further enhance its appeal to global investors, fostering long-term market confidence. To leverage this momentum, Whitewill is expanding its presence in prime areas, investing in AI-driven real estate solutions, and strengthening partnerships with leading developers to provide early access to high-value investment opportunities. The agency is also aligning its strategy with the ‘20-Minute City’ concept, prioritizing properties in well-connected, integrated lifestyle communities.

About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has swiftly ascended as a high-end leader in the real estate market, focusing on people and technology to achieve unparalleled success. With over 500 dedicated employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sales of apartments and villas within modern housing developments, particularly in Dubai, working alongside prominent developers like Emaar Properties and Damac Properties. The agency boasts over 450 residential sites in its portfolio, over 150 brokers, and a comprehensive approach that includes a unique training system for brokers, an internal quality control department, and a robust partner network of more than 6,000 agents globally. Whitewill's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a pivotal player in international real estate, catering to high-net-worth individuals with a diverse range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.