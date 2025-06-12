UAE: Whish Money SAL, a leading fintech company is proud to announce the launch of Whish Pay on Shopify, the world’s leading e-commerce platform. Whish Pay, is a payment checkout solution launched by Whish Money that enables businesses to offer easy and secure payments. This achievement aims to revolutionize digital payments and accelerate e-commerce growth.

“At Whish Money, we are committed to empowering businesses with innovative financial solutions. This integration is a game-changer for regional e-commerce,” said Toufic Koussa, Co-Founder and CEO of Whish Money. “Whish Pay on Shopify empowers merchants with a frictionless checkout experience, eliminating the pain points of online payments and providing entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed in a digital world.”

Whish Pay delivers a seamless payment experience that combines speed and scalability. It ensures immediate fund settlement, eliminates chargeback risks, and offers a competitive fee structure that fosters sustainable growth. This integration grants Shopify Merchants direct access to Whish Money’s engaged user base of over 1 million customers, enabling payments directly from their Whish wallets

Commenting on this partnership, Jad Fakhani, also known as Wolfofbey, a leading entrepreneur and prominent mentor in e-commerce in the Middle East, remarked: "Whish Pay on Shopify marks a transformative step for the region’s digital commerce. It empowers local businesses to expand rapidly, compete globally, and succeed with unmatched speed, security, and simplicity."

Already trusted by top platforms for its checkout solutions, Whish Pay’s launch on Shopify makes digital payments accessible for even more merchants. It reflects Whish Money’s commitment to advancing its digital footprint and support regional businesses with forward thinking fintech solutions.

About Whish Money:

As part of the Talaco Group established in 2004, Whish Money is a leading fintech company, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Lebanon. Headquartered in Lebanon, with offices in the UAE and USA, Whish Money serves an expansive user base of over 1 million individuals across more than 110 countries. Leveraging an extensive regional network of over 1,200 agents in Lebanon and 3,000 points of sale in the UAE, the company continues to amplify its reach and impact. Whish Money provides a diverse portfolio of digital financial services, including versatile payment solutions, secure remittances, and comprehensive merchant tools tailored for both businesses and individual clients.