Amman, Jordan - If you’ve ever dreamt of turning your passion for content creation into a global platform, this is your moment. Samsung Electronics MENA, in collaboration with Meta, is calling on the region's most talented creators to take their skills to the next level. The 2nd edition of Galaxy Circle is a creator acceleration program that leverages Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, Meta's cutting-edge tools, and exclusive invite to Samsung's biggest mobile launch event, the Galaxy Unpacked Event in 2026.

A Creator Revolution with Rewards

This is every content creator’s moment to turn their ideas into real impact. Galaxy Circle opens the door to all creators aged 30 and under, whether you're a storyteller, influencer, or content innovator with creativity and passion. Shortlisted creators will receive the latest Galaxy foldables, powered by AI and cutting-edge features, to create the next wave of compelling content.

Galaxy Circle is also about celebrating creativity at every step. With dynamic rewards tied to participation and performance, creators will be motivated to push boundaries and innovate. From exclusive workshops to mentorship opportunities and regional exposure across Samsung's social channels, every milestone of the program is designed to sharpen your skills, grow your reach, and offer a chance to shine brighter.

Omar Saheb, Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, said: "This is every creators’ chance to elevate their craft and make their mark on a global stage. With access to the latest Galaxy devices, mentorship from industry leaders, and a platform to showcase their work, Galaxy Circle is an unparalleled opportunity for fresh perspectives and bold ideas to come to life!"

The Journey to the Global Stage

Samsung has partnered with Meta to maximize their expertise in the creator ecosystem in three key areas:

Creator Recruitment: Meta will identify and recruit top-tier creators, utilizing its extensive network to find the best talent. Training Workshop: Meta will host an in-person workshop at its offices, providing hands-on training, best practices, and tailored content creation strategies for selected creators. Content Consultation: Post-workshop, Meta will offer ongoing consultation, delivering constructive feedback and recommendations to ensure final contents align with Samsung's brand standards and campaign goals.

This strategic partnership aims to empower creators, elevate campaign quality, and drive greater impact for the program.

Alain Mayni, Head of Industries at Meta, said: “At Meta, we are committed to empowering the next generation of creators across the region. Through our partnership with Samsung on Galaxy Circle, we're excited to provide creators with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities they need to unlock their full potential and reach new audiences. Together, we're shaping a vibrant ecosystem where creativity and innovation thrive.”

The grand prize? A once-in-a-lifetime golden ticket to Galaxy Unpacked in 2026—Samsung's biggest mobile launch event. Here, outstanding creators will experience first-hand the future of mobile technology alongside global media and creators.

The program is incentive-driven across milestone phases, offering a gateway to transformative growth. So whether you’re a loyal Galaxy user, an ambitious switcher, or a standout creator from last year’s program, there’s room for you. You can apply now by heading to samsung.com. Drop your application, and start building your legacy— the Circle is waiting.

