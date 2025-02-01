Abu Dhabi, UAE: The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Commonwealth Secretariat, aiming to accelerate global sustainable development efforts and advance green economy pathways. The partnership will focus on driving efforts towards renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, and supporting countries in transitioning towards sustainable economic models, fostering clean energy development and building climate resilience. The collaboration will involve joint projects and actions to foster green energy development and economic growth.

The MOU was signed on 30 January 2025, by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO; and the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at the Commonwealth Secretariat Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

“This collaboration is a strategic response to the urgent need for collective action on climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable development. Our mission is deeply aligned with the objectives of The Commonwealth Secretariat, which has long championed sustainable development and inclusive growth for its 56 member nations. WGEO has been at the forefront of advancing a green, low-carbon, and climate-resilient development model by operationalizing green economy concepts through impactful actions. By combining WGEO’s technical expertise with The Commonwealth’s grassroots reach, we empower nations to convert sustainability pledges into progress,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“This partnership represents not only a formal commitment but also a shared vision for a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive global economy. WGEO’s commitment to mobilising financial resources, fostering technological innovation, and facilitating public-private partnerships has positioned it as a crucial global player in the green economy transition. I am confident that by working together, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and empower our member states to build a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future,” said Rt Hon Patricia Scotland.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation in the following key areas:

Promoting Membership and Engagement: Encouraging The Commonwealth Secretariat to join WGEO as a member of our “International Organization” Platform and advocating for Commonwealth nations to participate in the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE).

Joint Programs on Green Economy and Climate Action: Providing technical assistance and policy support for nations developing or implementing their green economy pathways, strategies, and measures.

Capacity Building and Knowledge Exchange: Organizing workshops, seminars, and training programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of stakeholders in green economy practices.

Policy Development and Access to Finance: Developing frameworks to unlock funding opportunities for sustainable projects to mobilize economy transitions.

