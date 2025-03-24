Continuing its annual tradition, Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, is keen to provide digital “Eidiya” through its mobile application. This service is part of the Bank's ongoing commitment to facilitate the process of sending and receiving “Eidiya” simply and quickly, without the need to go to the bank or use ATMs and other traditional "Eidiya" services. This aligns with the Weyay Bank’s efforts to keep pace with technological developments and provide its customers with an innovative banking experience that always meets their needs.

Through this digital service, which contributes to improving customer experience and providing more convenience during Eid Al-Fitr, Weyay Bank aligns with the vision of the Central Bank of Kuwait to enhance digital transformation in the banking sector and develop the financial system in Kuwait to keep pace with the latest global technologies.

One of the most prominent features of Weyay Bank's "Eidiya" service, which reflects its understanding of its customers' needs, is the ability to determine the amount the sender wishes to send as "Eidiya". After the customer creates an "Eidiya" request link through the Weyay app and adds a greeting message, the recipient of the link can determine the "Eidiya" amount, providing flexibility in choosing the appropriate amount. The Bank also offers the "Eidiya Link" service for Jeel cardholders, aged between 8 and 14 years old. This step aims to educate this age group on how to deal with financial technology and develop their skills in digital banking services, contributing to the development of a generation capable of dealing with digital payment tools in the future.

With the activation of the new "Wamd" service in the Weyay app, Weyay cardholders can instantly send "Eidiya" through “Wamd”, powered by The Shared Electronic Banking Services Company (KNET), providing customers with a unique experience in terms of speed and security while transferring "Eidiya" between bank accounts.

In this context, Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank, said: "The “Eidiya” service, which Weyay Bank offers for the third year in a row, is part of the Bank's digital solutions that always meet customer requirements on every occasion and evolve to ensure the enhancement of customer experience, and we are proud to add the new "Wamd" service by “KNET” this year. We also recognize the importance of “Eidiya” in our culture, and we strive to present it in a modern way that aligns with the lifestyle of youth and younger generations, contributing to building a conscious and empowered generation in an increasingly digital world."

Weyay Bank continues its leading role in providing innovative banking solutions, offering access to banking services easily and securely through its mobile app. The “Eidiya” service will be available to all Weyay Bank customers during the last days of Ramadan and throughout Eid Al-Fitr on the Weyay app, providing families with a safe and convenient way to celebrate such a special occasion with their loved ones.