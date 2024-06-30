Weyay Bank announces its easiest and most convenient way to send and receive money “Wamd” through KNET under the authority and supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). This feature allows customers to seamlessly send and receive money using only the recipient's mobile number, without the need to provide any bank account details.

“We are always striving to enhance the banking experience for our customers. Being the first digital bank in Kuwait, we have been the pioneer to quickly adapt our mobile app to this instant payment feature,” said Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank. “Wamd” is a game-changer, making money transfers more convenient, secure, and accessible than ever before.” We are also fully aware of our customers’ tendency to value convenience and security more than anything else when it comes to their financial online transactions. Considering the new feature “Wamd”, it is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

The new feature leverages the latest advancements in financial technology to provide a seamless and user-friendly money transfer solution. Customers can now register with Wamd through the Weyay app in one step that requires a customer’s review and confirmation of their contact details, i.e. name and mobile number, to be able to start sending, receiving, and refunding money simply by entering the recipient's mobile number, eliminating the need to remember or share sensitive bank account information.

What makes “Wamd” a more convenient way to receive money from others is that customers can request money through a single tap in the Weyay app instead of generating payment links.

Integrating “Wamd” into the Weyay app not only does streamline the money transfer process, but also enhances the overall security of financial transactions by eliminating the risk of unauthorized access or misuse.

The new feature is now available for all Weyay app users, empowering them to make instant payments anytime, anywhere.

With its up-to-date features, user-friendly app interface, and commitment to digital banking excellence, Weyay Bank is poised to redefine the future of banking. Download the Weyay Bank app to experience the convenience of online transactions nowadays.