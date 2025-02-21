Dubai, UAE: Western International Group, which operates one of the largest retail networks of 149 retail stores across the GCC under Nesto and Mark & Save branding, has opened its 17th Mark & Save value retail superstore in Ajman, that will cater to a large community and help them save more with spending less.

It operates 133 large-format Nesto hypermarkets and 16 mid-size value retail superstores under the Mark & Save branding. This is the company’s 17th Mark & Save and 150th retail superstore across the GCC markets.

Managed by 2,500 professionals, Mark & Save displays and sells 10,000 essential household and daily-need products under one roof. Launched as a concept in 2022, Mark & Save value retail stores deliver quality products at affordable price, or simply ‘affordable luxury’.

“As one of the fastest-growing retail networks in the Middle East, we remain focussed to serve our customers better with quality products while keeping our overall costs low. This is becoming a challenge due to higher cost of running a retail operation with thousands of professionals. However, our motto is to give more with less and we will continue to serve customers better to ensure they can save more money,” Mr KP Basheer, Chairman of Western International Group, says.

Mark & Save value retail stores are a one-stop shopping destination for all shopping needs, covering groceries, fashion, health and beauty, cosmetics, home decor, electronics, kitchenware, toys, stationery, snacking and gifting as well as footwear etc.

The name Mark represents a bench-mark for quality and savings while Save highlights its commitment to offer affordable prices that helps consumers to save every time they shop at Mark & Save. Additionally, its team procures and sources products in large quantities – directly from partner factories in China, India, Turkey, Europe and the Far East, ensuring the lowest possible prices for our customers.

Mark & Save is a leading large-format value retailer, with branches located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman in UAE. It has successfully expanded to Riyadh, Al Ahsa and Khobar in KSA, Mabella, Barka and Al Khoud in Oman and Fahaheel, Abbasiya and Dajeej in Kuwait. Plans are underway to open our first stores in Qatar soon.

There is a long pipeline of new stores under construction or site finalisation across GCC. By 2030 the company expects to open up to 500 stores across the globe, including India, SEA, North America and Europe.

Nawas KP, Director of Western International Group, says, “In order to offer a greater value for money, we are constantly diversifying our sources of suppliers, reducing costs through innovation and technology. We remain committed to the fast-track growth to achieve the growth target envisioned by the Group Chairman, which we shall achieve.

“Both our brands – Nesto and Mark & Save are growing very fast to expand our market share. However, due to cost-effective pricing, our customers find more our products attractive and they save money while spending at Mark & Save.”

Organised retail sector in the UAE is growing in line with an increase in population as well as the change in consumer lifestyle. A Dubai Chambers report predicts UAE retail sales will grow 6.6 per cent annually, reaching $70.5 billion by 2025. Within this, store-based retailing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 per cent, while online retail is forecast to grow at a faster rate of 14.8 per cent.

Noufal KP, Managing Director, Mark & Save, says, “As a business conglomerate, we are focussing on customer convenience as well as offering them the best value for money. A large segment of the UAE population earns less and we want them to live a better life by spending less. Mark & Save helps them save while spending as we offer the best value for money within our store.”

About Mark & Save

Mark & Save is a value retail chain launched by Western International Group in May 2022, to help cost-conscious customers increase their saving every time they shop at Mark & Save. With 17 stores, in 30 months, it is one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the GCC. The growth is part of the group’s vision to operate 500 retail outlets in the Gulf countries by 2030.

As a family-oriented store concept, it caters to customers of all age groups with special focus on bargain seekers and bargain hunters. It provides high-quality products at the best value. Mark & Save engages with local communities to foster strong connections and trust. Shopping at Mark & Save is a fun-filled, affordable and community-oriented experience with friendly, welcoming and helpful staff.

It stores extensive selection of more than 10,000 types of quality products with unique designs - across various categories. It hosts professional and friendly staff dedicated to providing excellent customer service and easy return policy. Use of technology to enhance the shopping experience through digital processes and WeRewards loyalty program, daily in-store promotions, and events.

About Western International School

Western International Group is a multi-diversified business conglomerate with interests in retail, household appliances and electronics manufacturing, consumer goods, exports, imports, wholesale and hypermarket chains across the GCC.

With 150 hypermarkets and supermarkets, it operates one of the largest retail networks in the Middle East, with a vision to more than tripling the network to 500 superstores by 2030.

Western International Group traces its origin in 1983, established as a single-store operation by Mr KP Basheer, in Bahrain. It owns Geepas and OlsenMark branded electronics and household appliances as well as Para John, Royal Ford, YoungLife, Clark Ford, etc.