Through Wellx's unique features including goal setting, holistic challenges, gamification and personalised health content individuals are more likely to achieve healthy habits, reducing their risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease

DUBAI — Wellx, the UAE's pioneering health and insurtech platform, is delighted to announce its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023 in collaboration with Inspire Yoga. This partnership underscores Wellx's dedication to foster active living and holistic well-being.

Wellx has gained significant traction with growing customer numbers across corporates and SME’s – and was awarded Best Digital Health Supporting App in 2023, by Global Med-Tech World Awards in Malta last week. Since it’s launch, Wellx's dynamic user community has collectively achieved an astounding milestone, walking over 128 million steps. To put this into perspective, that's equivalent to scaling the heights of Mount Everest more than 2,800 times. This remarkable achievement highlights the incredible motivation of Wellx's user base, which spans 30 nationalities, aged 18 to 80. Wellx users on average report a 58% increase in the likelihood of them being able to achieve their health goals (e.g. daily steps target) by using Wellx, potentiated by the platform’s embedded behavioural science and nudge messaging.

Alongside the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Wellx and Inspire Yoga have devised a tailored programme of activities, captivating events and challenges meticulously designed to enhance physical and mental well-being, aligning with Wellx's holistic fitness pillars: Fuel, Sleep, Move, and Relax.

Week 1: Fuel

Date: November 4th 2023

Coach Neha Duseja Description: Immerse yourself in mindful movements, breathing techniques, and self-care practices to enhance physical and mental vitality.

Week 2: Sleep

Date : November 11th 2023

: Natalia Fata Description: Promote family bonds, relaxation, and healthy sleep habits by exploring the intricate connection between the gut, brain, and hormones.

Week 3: Move

Date: November 18th 2023

Danny Bartlett Description: Join a dynamic and invigorating fitness class designed to inspire a love for movement as an enjoyable and essential component of your wellness journey.

Week 4: Relax

Date: November 25th 2023

Hilke Meyer-Reumann Description: Experience guided meditation and relaxation practices, culminating in a soothing and serene yoga session with furry friends.

Wellx and Inspire Yoga warmly invite you to join these holistic events. By being part of these exciting activities, you will significantly increase your daily step count by an astonishing 58%, contributing to a reduced risk of lifestyle and heart diseases.

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://wellx.ai/

About Wellx:

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap, Javed Akerbali, Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind combined Health and InsurTech platform that focuses on reducing insurance claims from prevention to digital health and care. Through multi-source data ingestion, population health analytics, embedded behavioral science and gamification, Wellx personalizes wellness and health care to drive sustainable behavior change and positive health outcomes, for individuals, families, corporates and communities. Wellx has a clear vision: Make Healthy Fun and Health Hassle-Free.

About InspireYoga:

INSPIRE started almost 9 years ago with a vision to make INSPIRE an everyday escape for passionately nurturing and achieving mindbody balance. From the beginning, our approach has been to deliver variety in terms of the diversity of our high-quality teachers and the extensive range of yoga, Pilates, fitness, and *well-being* At INSPIRE, their mission extends further. They are dedicated to crafting tailor-made programs and wellness events rooted in evidence-based solutions. The team curates wellness experiences in alignment with clients' unique goals and aspirations. They thrive on collaboration with distinguished experts in the health and wellness industry, pooling our resources to create transformative experiences that leave indelible marks on the path to an inspired and healthier life. Our ultimate goal? To INSPIRE EVERY DAY.

Website: https://inspiremeyoga.net/

