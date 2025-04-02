WEG, a leading electric motor, variable frequency drives and gearbox manufacturer, will support the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in creating a critical oil pipeline. WEG’s integrated drive package, including flameproof electric motors, variable speed drives (VSDs) and transformers, will help maximise the efficiency, reliability and safety of the horizontal centrifugal pumps underpinning the infrastructure.

The over 300-kilometre-long (186-mile) pipeline will carry around 1.5 million barrels of crude oil daily and comprise pumping and booster stations to maintain flow efficiency. This $3 billion infrastructure will boost the UAE's energy export and security, transporting crude oil from Jebel Dhanna in Abu Dhabi to the Fujairah oil terminal on the eastern coast.

WEG solutions will drive multiple horizontal centrifugal pumps designed for heavy-duty industrial applications. 20 medium-voltage flameproof motors will be core to this project. These motors include nine W22Xdb 3.3kV, 50Hz units in frame sizes 500-560, with power rating between 850kW and 990kW, and eleven 900-frame 6.6 kV M-Line motors with power rating between 6,710kW and 6,980kW. Designed for the Arabian desert’s harsh environmental conditions, these motors can withstand extreme heat of up to 55°C and are IP55-certified against dust and water.

The W22Xdb flameproof motors maximise safety and efficiency in hazardous environments, meeting global standards such as ATEX and IECEx. These motors feature robust construction with cast iron or welded steel frames and advanced cooling options combined with thermal and vibration monitoring for optimal reliability. Other core benefits include high energy efficiency and customisable configurations, with multiple mounting options and terminal box designs, ideal for applications demanding flexible installation like oil pipelines.

The WEG M-Line (Master Line) comprises highly versatile and customisable three-phase induction motors designed for the most demanding industrial applications. The motor’s optimal design and high-quality materials minimise losses while maximising efficiency. In addition, the motor’s structural rigidity provides low vibration levels, enhancing durability and reliability in demanding applications.

To optimise energy efficiency further while ensuring safety, the WEG solution features integrated arc-resistant VSDs. These drives are capable of absorbing any explosions caused by sudden electric arcs, protecting pump operators and maintenance personnel working on site. In addition, the touchscreen HMI allows easy programming and access to key parameters, enhancing the user experience while reducing errors and downtime.

“The fact the OEM supplying the centrifugal pumps for this critical pipeline project turned to us is a testament to WEG’s reputation for highly reliable customised drive solutions designed to minimise downtime and costs,” commented Kiran Kumar, HVS Development Sales Manager for HVS Motors & Drives. “Our integrated solution team worked closely with all stakeholders to meet the stringent requirements of this demanding application, including flame and arc resistance. Our ability to design an integrated drive package promptly was instrumental in enabling us to secure this important $22 million project.”

WEG expects to deliver the drive packages by September 2025.