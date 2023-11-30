Dubai, UAE: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), unveils the top visa-free destinations for UAE travelers for UAE National Day weekend.

Long weekend awaits UAE residents for the National Day 2023 celebration. Wego has compiled a list of the best destinations that UAE residents can travel to without the need for a visa just by booking a flight ticket.

These destinations, conveniently situated within a 4–5 hour flight radius from Dubai, serve as ideal spots for a quick, hassle-free retreat to enjoy a long holiday from this significant event.

Yerevan, Armenia

Yerevan, the radiant heart of Armenia, invites you to stroll through its history-laden streets, where ancient stories and modern vibrancy blend seamlessly. The city's elegant boulevards are adorned with the echoes of centuries, while its lively cafes and bustling markets offer a taste of contemporary Armenian life.

Travel to Armenia is visa-free for UAE citizens, allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Numerous flight routes connect the UAE to Yerevan, offering a variety of choices for travelers.

From Dubai: 3-hour flights, served by flydubai, Emirates, and Qatar Airways. Starting from AED 1,576.

From Abu Dhabi: 3-hour flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 346.

Amman, Jordan

Embark on an extraordinary journey in the heart of Jordan, where the vibrant spirit of an ancient city beckons. Discover the art of serene slumber in the city's luxurious accommodations, relish the myriad tastes of local cuisine, and unravel the mysteries of ancient historical sites.

For residents of the UAE, Jordan opens its doors without needing a visa, allowing you to enjoy a hassle-free stay of up to 30 days.

From the UAE to Amman, a diverse range of flight paths are at your disposal, ensuring a convenient and flexible travel experience.

From Dubai: 3-hour flights, served by Emirates, Royal Jordanian, and flydubai. Starting from AED 770.

From Abu Dhabi: 3-hour flights, served by Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 328.

Mahé, Seychelles

Discover a tropical paradise on Seychelles' largest island, Mahé, with its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush landscapes.

For UAE passport holders, a visa-free short-term stay of up to three months is a gift from Seychelles, making it the perfect destination for an unforgettable escape.

Emirates offers a direct 4-hour flight from Dubai to Mahé, providing a convenient and swift journey to the heart of the Seychelles. The fares start from AED 3,024, making it an accessible option for travelers from the UAE.

Tbilisi, Georgia

The city's charming old town, artistic flair, and warm hospitality create a unique experience. Wander historic streets, immerse in contemporary art, and savor Georgian cuisine in a diverse journey.

UAE nationals and expat residents with valid permits are warmly welcomed with a short-term tourist visa on arrival, allowing stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

From the UAE, travelers have a variety of options to reach Tbilisi. Flights are readily available from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing flexibility and convenience for your journey.

From Dubai: 3-hour flights, served by flydubai and Emirates. Starting from AED 1,545.

From Abu Dhabi: 3-hour flights, served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 1,079.

Athens, Greece

Journey into the historical core of Greece for an unforgettable time-traveling experience! Roam the legendary Acropolis, uncover hidden gems in charming neighborhoods, and indulge in the flavors of authentic Greek cuisine.

Greece extends a warm invitation for UAE travelers with a visa-free stay of up to 90 days.

Travelers from the UAE have a host of options to reach Athens. With flights departing from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, your journey to the historic city of Athens is just a booking away.

From Dubai: 5-hour flights, served by Emirates and Aegean Airlines. Starting from AED 829.

From Abu Dhabi: 5-hour flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, And EgyptAir. Starting from AED 309.

Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca caters to a wide spectrum of traveler preferences with offerings for cultural enthusiasts, water sports fanatics, and those seeking a tranquil beachside escape.

UAE citizens visiting Larnaca, Cyprus, can stay for up to 90 days.

Plenty of flight options are available from UAE to Larnaca.

From Dubai: 4-hour flights, served by Emirates. Starting from AED 2,262.

From Abu Dhabi: 4-hour flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 255.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Discover Kyrgyzstan, where the charming city of Bishkek awaits. Amidst the captivating landscape of the Tian Shan mountains, Bishkek offers a unique blend of Soviet-era architecture, modern boulevards, bustling bazaars, and cultural heritage sites.

UAE citizens are privileged to enjoy visa-free travel for up to 60 days.

There are a multitude of flight routes from the UAE to Bishkek, offering travelers a broad selection for their travel plans.

From Dubai: 4-hour flights, served by flydubai and Emirates. Starting from AED 878.

From Abu Dhabi: 4-hour flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 152.

About Wego

